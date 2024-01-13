Colombian teacher murdered by her Venezuelan husband in Europe





A tragedy shakes the town’s community cuckooNorte de Santander, and has spread to reach European coasts, especially Malta. sandra ramirezA 43-year-old teacher from the border region, who had decided to migrate to Europe in October 2022 in search of better opportunities, was murdered in her apartment. SalimaA city in Malta.

by infobay

According to reports from local authorities cited by international media MaltaToday, The crime was discovered on the morning of Saturday, January 13, 2024, when a man, later identified as… victim’s husbandOf Venezuelan nationalityshow up at the station Salima Police And confessed to the murder in front of the officers on duty. At approximately 6:15 a.m., following the confession, officers went to the reported apartment, where they found the Colombian woman dead with stab wounds.

The couple took up residence in Malta in the hope of a fresh start. ramirez, who had worked as an English teacher at Colegio Gimnasio El Bosque in his hometown, continued his passion for teaching in his new home. His romantic partner also worked as a teacher in Cucuta before formally immigrating to Malta in January 2023.

The case, which has shocked the Cucuteno community, is being investigated to clarify the motives behind the murder. The husband’s prompt confession led to the investigation of the attack, but the reasons for the alleged femicide have not yet been revealed.

