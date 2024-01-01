Creeper Fatty, pair of sneakers signed Rihanna x PUMA that will hit in 2024

This reinterpretation promises to be the sneaker sensation of the year, reminding fashion fans of streetwear and skater style again. With its details and variations, the PUMA Fenty Creeper Fatty is on its way to reign supreme in the trendy sneaker scene.

Rihanna x Puma: a collaboration that promises miracles

Rihanna Fashion continues to redefine standards, and in this momentous year of 2024, it makes a sensational entry with the reimagining of its first flagship model puma : There Creeper Fatty. Sporting a more imposing silhouette while maintaining its half-streetwear, half-skater look, this sneaker with its notched platform sole is about to conquer the fashion world. Brightly announced on social networks, this iteration of Creeper Fatty did not go unnoticed, indicating undeniable success. As this new decade kicks off, the famed singer brings us not one, but three new versions of the Puma Fenty Creeper Fatty, each one more unique than the last.

Collaborations between Rihanna and PUMA have always generated excitement, but this new edition of the Creeper Fatty marks a major turning point. Launched ten years ago, this famous pair of sneakers is now back in the limelight with its seal of creativity and innovation.

Fenty x PUMA Creeper Fatty Unisex Sneakers, 140 euros on the PUMA website



Rihanna x Puma Fenty Creeper Fatty: The pair of sneakers we’ll see everywhere in 2024

The PUMA Fenty Creeper Fatty is already positioned as the essential piece of 2024 when it comes to trendy sneakers. Perfectly in line with current trends, this pair captures the essence of streetwear revisited. Large, thick laces, carefully thought-out details and three new variations, black and white, blue and yellow, or purple and red, make this pair a true stylistic masterpiece.

Through these bold versions, this collaboration between Rihanna and PUMA presents itself as a true style statement, taking the Creeper Fatty to new heights of popularity. It’s time to step into the future of fashion and own the PUMA Fenty Creeper Fatty to stay at the forefront of sneaker trends in 2024.