Independent Cuban FapCube team doctors honored for professional work

free team of Cuban Professional Baseball Federation (Fepcube), has a large set of functions. From the players to the members of the sports organization, they create a harmonious and harmonious environment. Regarding that, since Miami Dade CollegeThe related training session started.

Ian Padronreporter fapcube He was present at the field work from the sports complex where the Cuban team is concentrated. He contacted various authorities fapcube And these revealed important details of the team.





On the morning of Sunday, January 7, 2023, fapcube He published a video on YouTube with the interview. In this regard, the medical team free teamExpressed his intention to work for the baseball team. manrique iriarteis the team’s chief doctor, and along with Daniel ChangThose who work as paramedics are the professionals in charge of the area.

Doctors of Fepcube Free Team expressed satisfaction

“It’s a dream come true for the Cuban community (…) It’s a voluntary service, we donate our time to the federation because we believe it’s something bigger, bigger than us”, This tells us go awayat the time of counting together Census,

changCuban was also impressed and concerned with the beginning of training for the team. “It’s an accompaniment we play.” Cuba For our community, this is our greatest satisfaction and it is an honor for us.”,

Both Iriarte and Chang made their views known in the context of their work. fapcube, This is an honorary job that they do as part of providing support to the organization. It is noteworthy that both professionals, from their workplace, associate their specific activity with the pleasure of belonging to such a prestigious cuban free team,

Intercontinental Baseball Series Will be held in Barranquilla city of Colombia. leading player major League Baseball team’s fapcubeAt their service will be two highly respected doctors with the greatest motivation to become a successful team.

Watch the full interview on the official FEPCUBE channel (Click here)