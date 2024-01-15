Dani Alves’ brother denies rumors of the player’s death

brother of Daniel Alves, niWhere he has shared a video on his Instagram account Explained Situation. That includes the former Barcelona Football Club player, who was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for sexually assaulting a young woman in a nightclub in the Catalan capital.

In X (before Twitter) Spread that he Former Sevilla player commits suicideinformation that ne alves take care of refuse With a video on his Instagram account.

Did Dani Alves commit suicide?

brother of dani alves clarified He panorama With a clip about the alleged suicide of the Champions League winner which he uploaded to his Instagram account. Similarly, Ney took the opportunity to send a message to those who want Dani dead.

“How cruel human beings are. They have already condemned him for the words of a woman who wanted to do something only he and he knows, by breaking into the bathroom.”, he has already been convicted, Not enough? Now, the strange thing is that they want him dead. they want to see my brother dead, But how cruel is this?”

For his part, journalist Akaz Felegar, who acts as press advisor Of DAni AlvesMade it clear that he was born in Juazeiro, Bahia it stayone of two, Felegar’s statements were shared by Belo Horizonte’s Radio Itatia.

“The Information was posted on twitter without any basis, There is no truth. “I spoke to a lawyer and this irresponsible person should be prosecuted.”

the rumor is over

In view of this situation, Person the one who spread the rumor About the alleged suicide of Dani Alves clarified He was not referring to the former Barça player, but rather to “Nova Iguaçu’s cousin Danielzinho who was missing but was found alive earlier.”