Do you have any of these nicknames? You are probably descended from someone of noble origin

For years, the origins of surnames have been a matter of curiosity for many people, as they have a history in most cultures. Origin that is linked to different historical moments, cultural traditions or even the work of people.

It is important to note that over time, surnames have evolved and even changed due to migration, marriage, and other circumstances in the families’ history.

Great surnames show that a family was once part of a significant and important crowd in history, they are passed down from generation to generation and tell the story of ancestors who did important things, Such as ruling kingdoms or winning important battles.

The tradition of the surname corresponds to the past and anniversaries that highlight its meaning. , picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether they’re from Europe, Asia, or anywhere else in the world, these names bring some prestige, and remind us that some families have stories worth remembering for a long time and will be remembered for many generations.

For example, in the United States, records show that the most populous states have surnames that come from the elite class. Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, On the other hand, Irish aristocratic surnames have a rich history reflecting the island’s feudal past.

Have you ever wondered where your last name comes from?

Many of these surnames that emerged in the Middle Ages, conferring status and defining hierarchy, also reached this side of the world at the time of the Conquest or in the years that followed.

The surname is descended from a noble person

Aguilar-Prego

Alcala

Alcalá de la Alameda

alvarez de toledo

endazole

arteaga

Ariza

Ayamonte

BENAVIDES

carpio

carpi

Castro

Cervantes

contreras

cruise-stuart

Falco

flower

Fernandez de Cordoba

Haro

laura

medina

moguer

Moya

Osorio

riviera

Valenzuela

Villanueva