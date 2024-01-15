Entrepreneurship and emotional well-being are two great pillars of women of initiative

Women Entrepreneurship Association women of initiative, is taking big steps towards its goal of helping women entrepreneurs in Grenada establish themselves in the business world. The group has already become one of the most important business support groups in the province and it’s no wonder, as evidence of the growth of each of its members since the association’s creation in 2015 is evident.

On this occasion we are going to meet four colleagues who have been able to promote their businesses thanks to the Women With Initiative. MAgudalena López and Eva Mesa, representatives of the GNEIS Advanced Esthetics Center, Marta Torres, psychologist at Arga, and Ángeles Vera from Minijardin del Toledano.Share your success stories and the importance of emotional well-being in your businesses from your respective perspectives and passions.









Magdalena and Eva are the soul of GNEIS, an oasis of beauty and relaxation in the center of Granada. Since opening in 2013, GNEIS has grown from just nail services to over 40 advanced treatments, with a staff of eight committed to the well-being of its clients. “At GNEIS, we not only offer state-of-the-art facial and body treatments, but we also create an environment of community and caring,” Magdalena shares.

“Our goal is to make each guest feel special and escape from daily stresses while pampering themselves in our cabins.” Magdalena says excitedly: “The most rewarding thing for us is that we are seeing changes in our customers. Many people come in with low self-esteem and over time, we see them grow and flourish, thanks to the confidence they gain from taking care of themselves.,

Both agree that their success is not only due to the quality treatments they provide, but also to the community they have built around their business. “We strengthen each other with other local companies through social networks and collaboration on joint events,” Magdalena highlights. ,To us, GNEIS is more than a business; It is a haven of goodness and mutual cooperation.”

Marta Torres is more than a psychologist; She is a visionary who is changing the way psychological therapy is viewed at Arga. In his practice, he not only provides traditional medical services, but also promotes a preventive approach and continuous improvement in emotional well-being. “I firmly believe that emotional well-being is the foundation of a fulfilling and successful life,” Marta insists. “Too often, we wait until we’re on the verge of an emotional breakdown to ask for help, CWhen in reality we should see therapy as a tool to develop our full potentiall.”

Since joining the Women Within initiative, Marta has received invaluable support and collaboration among fellow entrepreneurs. “The network of contacts I have built here has been fundamental to my professional and personal growth,” he admits.I have always felt supported and cared for by this community of incredible women,

For Marta, success is measured not only by the number of clients she helps, but also by the lasting impact she has on their lives. “My goal is to improve the quality of life of every person who comes to my office, helping them develop their emotional intelligence and face challenges with resilience and confidence.”

for its part, angeles vera Owner of Minijardin del Toledano, the lush heart of Granada, a plant boutique where passion for nature becomes a thriving and prosperous business. “My love for plants inspired me to turn my hobby into a real business,” shares Angeles. “Every day, I immerse myself in a world of peace and tranquility that is reflected in everything we do here.”

At Minijardin del Toledano, Angeles offers more than just gardening products; Creates experiences that nourish the soul. “We conduct workshops on succulent and flower care so that people can connect with nature and themselves,” he explains enthusiastically., The Angels have also found valuable support within the Women With Initiative Association.

“Working with other entrepreneurs like Ether Fragancia and Mi Barbuza Ordenada has greatly enriched my business,” she admits. “These synergies allow us to provide our customers with unique experiences that combine aromatherapy, neuroemotion and a love of plants.”

For Angeles, Minijardin del Toledano is more than a store; It is a haven of peace and personal growth. “When we take care of our plants, we also take care of our emotional well-being. It is a beautiful relationship that inspires me every day.”

Through these inspiring stories, Magdalena, Eva, Marta and Angeles demonstrate that female entrepreneurship goes beyond business; It’s about building community, promoting emotional well-being, and leaving a positive mark on the world. With passion, dedication and collaboration, these women are changing the story of business and building a brighter, more equitable future for all.