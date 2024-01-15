Etecsa launches “Quintuple Your Recharge” offer

Yes, although it may seem unbelievable, Atexa, the Cuban telecommunications company, has launched a new international recharge offer, amid the recent internet outages on the island.

“From March 20 to 31, the Favorite International promotion will arrive,” they announced this Tuesday through their official channels.

This is the “Quintuple Your Recharge” offer. “If you have received a recharge, plan or international promotion in the last 30 days, win a gift of 25GB,” he said in his message.

Details of Etecsa’s third offering in March are detailed below.

What does “Quintuple Your Balance” recharge consist of?

This promotion is valid from 00:01 (Cuba Time) on March 20, 2024 until 23:59 (Cuba Time) on March 31, 2024.

For every recharge of 500 CUP, the customer receives quintuple the original balance. If you have a current balance/plan/bonus purchased through official international channels, you also get 25GB for all networks.

You should know that the original balance will expire 330 days after the recharge date. Meanwhile, data expires 30 days after the recharge date.

What is this refill for?

With the main balance, the beneficiary can: make national and international calls, buy daily bags, combined packages, data plans, minutes and SMS, and make transfers and activate the Amigo plan.

Similarly, you can also access CubeCell’s 3G internet by activating the consumption rate (0.50 CUP/MB for Internet and 0.25 CUP/MB for Intranet).

In case of customers who have valid services (minutes, SMS and data), the validity of these services will be extended.

It is important to know that when using CubeSail services, the bonus is deducted first and then the main balance.

Additionally, if a customer recharges more than once during the promotional period, the main balance and bonus will be credited.

where to refill for cuba and price

From websites with agreements with Cuban companies. We show you two:

https://www.ding.com/es/ (€21.49)

https://suenacup.com/ ($21.75)

Check your recharge data

From Cuba, you can check the main balance and bonus validity of the line for free through 222#.

Data packet: 222*328#

Voice, SMS and Data Bonus: 222*266#

Voice: 222*869#

SMS: 222*767#

If you were waiting for this offer from Etecsa, remember that the promotion is valid until March 31.