Everything seems to be confirmed for the next film

It looks like everything is coming together for the next Jurassic Park and things are moving in the right direction in terms of casting, with this Marvel star in the spotlight.

In a significant development for the Jurassic Park/World franchise, Scarlett Johansson, known for her notable roles in Hollywood, is in talks to join the cast of the Jurassic World reboot. All directed by Gareth Edwards, produced by Universal. This commitment will mark a new era for the actress following her time with Marvel as Black Widow. What do we really know?

Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic Park, it’s becoming clear

The new Jurassic Park film, scheduled to be released on July 2, 2025, will see notable changes in the cast. Iconic actors from previous installments, such as Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, as well as famous personalities from the original trilogy, are not expected in this new version. It appears that this reboot aims to be a refresh, bringing a fresh perspective to the saga.

The franchise, which began with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 masterpiece, has enjoyed impressive success around the world. Grossing $5.67 billion at the global box office. Since its rebirth with the first Jurassic World in 2015, the saga has continued to captivate audiences.

As Deadline reports, Scarlett Johansson’s involvement in the project is already generating significant interest. Following nominations for roles in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit in 2020, the actress has continued to explore new artistic horizons. This potential new role in Jurassic Park promises some nice surprises. This isn’t the first time we’ve talked to you about it on GameBlog. And the last time the rumor came from insider Jeff Snyder. Now everything seems to agree with this confirmation from Deadline.

With the guidance of veteran producers like Frank Marshall and the collaboration of Steven Spielberg, Johansson joining forces with Edwards could signal an exciting new direction for the Jurassic Park franchise. While production details are handled by Sarah Scott and Jacqueline Garrel at Universal. Only good things are worth looking forward to. Anticipation is building.