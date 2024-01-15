F1: Hamilton claims 2021 World Cup was stolen from him

2021 season of formula 1 Where it will be remembered for many years for its spectacular finale max verstappen won its first championship by defeating Lewis Hamilton In this Abu Dhabi Grand PrixA race in which both drivers arrived tied on points.

Was Hamilton stripped of 2021 F1 title?

Although more than two years have passed, the element is still mercedes He still remembers that moment, which he said in an interview gq magazine– had a point of turn In his career, as he assured they stole the title,

Seven-time champion of the highest category in this conversation motoring When asked if he had considered the title was stolen who in 2021 hamilton Answered:

,What if it was stolen from me? Absolutely. You know the story. But I think it was a really good moment, because my dad was with me and that’s what I take with me.”

“It was a defining moment in my life, I really think about it. I felt that way. I didn’t know how others would understand it. I did not imagine this. But I definitely knew about it: in those 50 meters I fall to the ground and give up… or get up,” he added.

Hamilton arrives at Ferrari

Another one of the topics he addressed in the interview hamilton his next arrival was ferrariWhich will happen after the end of the current season The great circus of motorsports, The situation he assured is not an “escape” and that is why he will give everything to Mercedes.