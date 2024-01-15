The most complete picture of a supernova ever seen has been revealed.

According to the information given by ‘Agenia Europa Press’, Astronomer at the Weizmann Institute of Science (Israel) managed to capture the most detailed picture of a supernova The moment its light emerged from the circumstellar matter surrounding the exploded star,





Many telescopes were used for this. WM Keck Observatory in HawaiiSupernova results called sn 2023ixf These were published in ‘Nature’ magazine.

According to the information received so far from ‘Europa Press’, Supernovae were considered a rare event.In the Milky Way alone they occurred about once every century, illuminating the night sky with an intensity equivalent to the luminosity of 100 million suns. The last observable explosion in this galaxy occurred several hundred years ago.

Now, thanks for the progress Telescope technology has made it easier to detect supernovae in distant galaxies.Provides greater amounts of data than previously available.

However, the challenge remains the same since Eruptions cannot be predicted, astronomers catch events only after they occur And try to gather information from the remains left behind.

,That’s what makes this particular supernova different. We were, for the first time, able to closely follow a supernova as its light emerged from the circumstellar matter underlying the exploded star.said Erez Zimmerman, a doctoral student who participated in the research.

Astronomers capture complex image of supernova

The researchers then admitted that their fate was unexpected. Weizmann Institute of Science team to request observations on Hubble Space Telescope Ultraviolet (UV) spectral data of any supernova interacting with its environment is expected to be studied.

Thanks to this, they watched in real time how a red supergiant exploded in a neighboring galaxy messier 101also called pinwheel galaxy,

According to NASA records, the team managed to obtain data from before the star’s final disappearance (when it was a red supergiant in the last stages of its life), allowed them to create a comprehensive picture of the supernova: a fusion of its final days and the moment of its extinction,

,Calculations of the circumstellar material ejected in the explosion, as well as the density and mass of this material before and after the supernova, produce a discrepancy, making it very likely that the missing mass ended up in the black hole formed after the supernova. explosion, something that is usually very difficult to determinesaid doctoral student Ido Irani.

Karen Casteda

Digital Scope Editorial

Time

More News EL Tiempo