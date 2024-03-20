Fashion: These swimsuits are going to be in trend this summer

The triangle bikini of the 1990s is back, as seen here on Hailey Bieber.

These swimsuits are going to be in trend this summer

Summer is fast approaching and you may already have plans to go on vacation. But what will you wear to the pool or beach this year? We have seen five trends.

Spring has arrived and the mercury is continuously rising. Although it still seems far away, summer is fast approaching. And with that, comes the return of those tough days that leave you wanting only one thing: a dip in the cold water. In the meantime, all that’s left is to choose the right swimsuit.

Here are five swimwear fashion trends that are perfect for sunbathing on the beach or in the pool.

Trend #1: 1990s look

This year, bikinis and one-piece swimsuits have that retro feel again. Proof of this is the bikini worn by It-girl Hailey Bieber.

Inspired by the 1990s, the young woman wears a bright red triangle bikini. To recreate this look, it couldn’t be easier: just opt ​​for a triangle-shaped top and a bright color.

Trend #2: Structured Content

One-piece swimsuits and bikinis are often made of smooth polyester. But this will change in 2024. In fact, the more structured the bikini is, the more interesting it is. Kendall Jenner especially represents this. Her bikini has an interesting structure that gives it relief and depth.

Ruffles, pleats, small bows or cutouts are all characteristics that give more originality to one-piece or two-piece swimsuits.

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also opts for a structured material, albeit in a one-piece swimsuit version.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a structured swimsuit.

Trend #3: Sunbathing in a colorful patterned bikini

This year, anything goes when it comes to color and pattern, as the models prove Emily Ratajkowski Who wears a sky blue bikini with a red heart print.

Emily Ratajkowski focuses on colorful patterns.

Elsa Hosk, for her part, is seen in a yellow bikini with a colorful floral print.

Model Elsa Hosk wears a floral print bikini.

Trend #4: Dive into total sobriety

Do you prefer something more cool and girly? No problem! Black swimsuits are equally popular this year. As an example we can cite especially Kylie Jenner’s bikini, which should not leave anyone indifferent this summer.

Kylie Jenner wears classic black.

Trend #5: Swim in Bandage Bikinis

Strapless bandeau bikini top is also in trend this year. Ideal for cleansing shoulders and upper back and avoiding tan lines.

This look already has two fans, both bikini fans. This model is Elsa Hosk, who poses with a sky blue Bandagi bikini…

…and Kylie Jenner, who is seen in a green closed bikini.

Kylie Jenner is also a fan of bandeau bikini tops.

The big advantage of the bandeau bikini is its versatile aspect. In fact, it can be worn to the beach as well as part of a casual summer outfit.

