Former US star Bruno Valdez arrives in Cerro Porteno, Paraguay

a few months after arrival Boca Juniors From Argentina, Paraguayan defender Bruno Valdez returned to his country to become a new player Cerro Porteno.

valdez He arrived in the Argentina team last year, where he managed only 34 matches between national and international competitions. He was one of the players who faced the most criticism By xeneize fans.

Just a few months after his adventure with Boseros, valdez he returned to his country to play Cerro PortenoA club with which he served from 2014 to 2016.

Upon his arrival, the player said that he spent several minutes at Boca Juniors, but It lost participation over timeTo the point of spending more time on the bench.

“I started well and then because of technical decisions I didn’t have many minutes, but that also helped me make decisions. Boka was willing to talk and negotiate and things worked out great.”

“Coming to the club is just as important mouth This is something that everyone dreams of since childhood because we all know the importance of the club. I didn’t have the minutes that one always wants, but I was happy, I was satisfied and I had the opportunity to live somewhere else,” he declared upon arriving in Paraguay.

valdez played in America From 2016 to 2022, where he achieved one league title, one Mexico Cup and one Champion of Champions, before emigrating. Boca Juniors.