Salma Hayek doesn’t run a treadmill like everyone else

Salma Hayek has once again created a sensation on the web. The reason? She posted a video of herself on her treadmill on Instagram, pretending to be an international singing star.

At the age of 57, Salma Hayek is performing brilliantly. On her Instagram account, which is followed by more than 28 million people, the Mexican-American actress does not hesitate to share details of her life. Sometimes she walks the red carpet at 31, sometimes she strikes natural poses on her couch, sometimes she shakes her hips on her treadmill for Shakira’s birthday.

Salma Hayek leads the way on the treadmill

This Friday, February 2, Salma Hayek shared a video of herself, in which she is not seen running on a treadmill, but dancing to music. hips don’t lie By Shakira. ,Happy Birthday Queen Shakira, you are a goddess of music“the 57-year-old star writes in the caption of the Instagram post before adding”Warning: If you don’t have Latin or Arabic blood, don’t do this again at home.“. In a tracksuit, with curly hair and a flat stomach, he Recreates the legendary choreography Of the Colombian singer. This is an opportunity for us to know how Salma Hayek maintains her body so that it remains in great shape.

© Instagram Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek and Shakira’s beauty routine

It’s hard to believe, but it’s still true: Salma Hayek is almost 58 years old, and Shakira just turned 47. And if both Latina bombshells don’t look their age, it’s because they want to be taken care of. When there will be no need to buy thousands of anti-aging creams eat balanced and that we exercise every day Like Salma Hayek and Shakira. But she has another trick to show off the glowing look: practice meditation, In addition to reducing stress and promoting a sense of well-being, this exercise can also have a real impact on the face and body. At least that’s what both the stars think.