“He’s playing with the police,” uncle of young Cuban killed in Mayari says of alleged culprit

Carlos José García Domínguez, the uncle of Eugenio García, the young Cuban who was murdered in Mayari, Holguín, in late December, called for authorities to be more harsh towards the confessed killer, whom he said “he Playing with the police.”

“Today, this man has been in the Holguín provincial investigation for 37 days. He says he went alone and does not want to tell where the blood-stained money he stole is.”García Domínguez complained in an extensive publication in which he addressed directly the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) and “all levels of the nation”.

“My nephew could not live as a human being because he was in a state of decay. No member of the family could see him, the coffin was sealed, his naked, empty, unstitched body, mutilated on the side of the highway, was buried in the depths of dawn like a criminal,” The family member expressed condolences.

Carlos José García praised the performance of MININT’s Department of Technical Investigations (DTI) in the case, highlighting respect for family and professional ethics, but attacked the police.

“At all times by their implication, they are bound by a package of laws which give an advantage to the criminal, when the opposite should be true, working like lightning. The confessed murderer, treacherous, cowardly by nature, being from the very beginning of the process, facing the wall, was able to allow himself the liberty of not disclosing where the body was located.“The relative of the deceased youth complained.

The killer has been identified as Yohandry Rodriguez Gonzalez, says the victim’s uncle.“He’s been playing the police all the time, lying all the time.” And calls for the authorities to be more strict with the alleged perpetrators of the crime.

“For this type of human suffering, the family, Mayari, Cuba and the world, the only thing they cry for is the death penalty,” he concluded.

Facebook screenshot/Carlos Jose Garcia Dominguez

Eugenio García left his home around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26, after agreeing to an alleged purchase of approximately $4,000 with alleged broker Yohandry Rodríguez González.

He went out on a bicycle with the money with him – 1 million 300 thousand pesos – and at 6:00 pm his family called him and the phone had already been switched off.

The police were immediately informed and seeing the slow action of the authorities, people close to the youth also reached the spot. They asked for the community’s help in finding him.

Several detachments started searching and they found him dead On the afternoon of Thursday, December 28, in a forest near the Arroyo Hondo River.

Eugenio’s body showed signs of violence; he had been beaten and had sticks pressed into his stomach. it was a cruel crimeThey stabbed him at least four times, beat him with pipes and finally slit his throat.

The money the young man was carrying was reportedly buried in a dustbin and the bicycle he was riding was thrown into the river.

The family itself traced the middleman in the false sale and took him to the police. Prima facie it indicated that three other people were also in collusion with the accused.

The crime shocked the city of Mayari, which has since demanded justice and maximum punishment for those involved.