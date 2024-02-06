again! Western Union has suspended sending money to Cuba until further notice

The world’s remittance giant Western Union has confirmed this cuba directory Sending money to Cuba has been suspended until further notice.

The company alleges that there are technical problems in Cuba’s banking system that hinder the delivery of funds to beneficiaries on the island.

According to the Western Union message, remittance service from the United States to Cuba has been temporarily suspended from February 1, 2024., They assure that they will offer an “update as the situation improves.”

Marty News informed of A customer service representative for the Denver, Colorado-based company confirmed there were problems with shipments to the island, but did not specify the type of difficulty reported.

Orbit SA, the company responsible for managing transfers from abroad in Cuba as a non-banking financial institution, also did not comment on the suspension of remittance services.

This problem also affects Money transfers to Cuba are managed by Fincimexan entity that ensured that Deposits will be resolved this Monday.

Western Union in Cuba

Western Union suspended its operations in November 2020 due to sanctions imposed by the government of Donald Trump, which banned transactions with entities controlled by the Cuban military, including Fincimex.

But, in March 2023, WU reported that it had successfully completed a pilot test for the transfer in Cuba and that it was now operating normally.

The most important innovation of their return was that beneficiaries in Cuba did not receive the money in cash, but in freely convertible currency (MLC or virtual dollars) from BPA, Banmate and Bandec banks on their bank cards, which generated a lot of cash. used to have. Of controversy.

lThe company ORBIT, which cooperates with Western Union in Cuba, explained that recipients of remittances can choose to withdraw the money in cash in dollars. However, the possibility of doing so will depend on the presence of this currency in Cuban banks.



