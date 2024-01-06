George Fossati’s first trial! Peru will play against top European rival in the United States. Italy

The Peruvian team, already under the command of Jorge Fossati, will play its first match against a European country in the North American region.

Fossati will coach his first game for the Peruvian team in March.

With George Fossati as the new coach. Peruvian team Will return to action in the month of March, when the Uruguayan tactician will have his first test fifa friendly dateWhere he would like to test the players in view of the resumption of Copa America 2024 and qualifiers.

Much has been said about the rivals that Bicolor may face. Even the FPF selection manager, Franco Navarro Mandayo, pointed out that there are two options that are yet to be finalized. “We are quite advanced. We have some options that we should definitely define soon”He made the announcement after the Copa America draw.

To the surprise of all the fans, in the first game of the Whites under Fossati’s command there will already be an opponent. A prestigious international media announced that a top European rival will play Peru in a few months,

Italy will be one of the rivals of the Peruvian team in March

Italian sports newspaper ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’he reported it Italy will play an international friendly match against the Peruvian team in the United States, Although it is reported that the date and venue have not been confirmed yet, but it can be played in Miami on March 20.

“The opponents and the dates are not official: the signing of the (rich) contracts with the US agency that organizes the double commitment is still missing, but Italy will return to the US. And the program for the viewing week in March is already its The outline has been drawn up. Spalletti’s group on a short visit: the 20th friendly match with Peru in Miami”Published by the above media.

Peru will face Italy in the United States in March.

Similarly, Libero was able to learn from journalist Gustavo Peralta that An agreement is about to be reached at this meeting, but some details are missing to make it official, “There are still a few more steps left, but a friendly match between the Peruvian team against Italy in the United States in March is close to happening, taking advantage of the FIFA dates that will take place from the 18th to the 26th.”he noted on his social networks.

Peru is nearing a friendly match against Italy. Photo: X – Gustavo Peralta

George Fossati heads to Europe ahead of March friendlies

In the absence of confirmation of Peru’s first friendly match, Jorge Fossati will plan a trip to Europe ahead of the match to meet Peruvian footballers playing in the ‘Old Continent’.

Peru has not faced Italy since 1982

Peru and Italy have faced each other only once in history, more precisely 1982 world cup in spain, where Both the teams remained tied at 1-1. With goals from Bruno Conti and Rubén Toribio Díaz.

