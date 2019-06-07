Best Jessica Chastain Movies | moviefone

Jessica Chastain is one of the most talented and acclaimed actresses working today.

She first gained attention for her breakout role as Celia Foote in ‘The Help’, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She was nominated for Best Actress for ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ and ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, and ultimately won the award for the latter performance.

Chastain has also worked in popular films such as ‘Interstellar,’ ‘The Martian,’ ‘Crimson Peak,’ ‘The Huntsman: Winter’s War,’ ‘Miss Sloane,’ ‘Molly’s Game,’ ‘Dark Phoenix,’ ‘It Chapter Two.’ Have done. ,’ ‘The 355,’ and ‘The Good Nurse.’

His new film, ‘Memory’, which also stars Peter Sarsgaard, will be released in theaters in limited release on December 22 before going into wide release on January 5.

In honor of the new film, Moviefone is counting down the 20 best films of Jessica Chastain’s impressive career, including her latest.

lets start!

The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of them, Jean Gray (Sophie Turner), begins to spiral out of control. During a rescue mission in outer space, Jean nearly dies after being hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this power not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but also far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and fight aliens who want to use Grey’s new abilities to rule the galaxy.

“The Phoenix will rise.” 60 PG-131 hour 54 minutes

As two evil sisters (Charlize Theron and Emily Blunt) prepare to conquer the land, two renegades—Eric the Huntsman (Chris Hemsworth), who helped Snow White defeat Ravenna in ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ and his forbidden girlfriend, Sarah (Chastain)—set out to stop them.

“The Story Before Snow White” 63 PG-131 hour 54 minutes

From acclaimed filmmaker James Gray, ‘Armageddon Time’ is a deeply personal story about the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the intergenerational pursuit of the American dream. The film stars an all-star cast including Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong.

"The end of an era. The beginning of everything." 68 R1 hour 54 minutes

17. ‘Ava’ (2020)

A black ops assassin (Chastain) is forced to fight for her survival after a job goes dangerously wrong.

In Texas Bay, a local homicide detective (Sam Worthington) teams up with a New York City policeman (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to investigate a series of unsolved murders.

“no one is safe.” 57 R1 hour 45 minutes

15. ‘Memory’ (2023)

Sylvia (Chastain) is a social worker who lives a simple and structured life. This is revealed when Saul (Peter Sarsgaard) comes to her house from his high school reunion. Their chance meeting will have a deep impact on both of them as they open the door to the past.

After a family tragedy, an aspiring writer (Mia Wasikowska) is torn between love for her childhood friend (Charlie Hunnam) and the seduction of a mysterious outsider (Tom Hiddleston). Trying to escape the ghosts of her past, she moves into a house that breathes, bleeds… and remembers.

27 years after overcoming the malevolent supernatural entity Pennywise, the former members of the Losers Club, who have grown up and moved away from Derry, are brought back together by a devastating phone call.

A group of top female agents from American (Chastain), British (Lupita Nyong’o), Chinese (Fan Bingbing), Colombian (Penelope Cruz), and German (Diane Kruger) government agencies team up to try to stop an organization Has been prepared with. To acquire a deadly weapon to throw the world into chaos.

The powerful story of a Texas family in the 1950s. The film follows the life journey of the eldest son, Jack (Sean Penn), from childhood innocence to his disillusioned adult years as he tries to sort out a complicated relationship with his father (Brad Pitt). Jack finds himself a lost soul in the modern world, searching for answers to the origin and meaning of life while questioning the existence of faith.

Suspecting that her co-worker (Eddie Redmayne) is responsible for a series of mysterious deaths of patients, a nurse (Chastain) risks her life to uncover the truth.

“Based on the unbelievable true story.” 69 R2 hours 1 minute

Molly Bloom (Chastain), a young skier and former Olympic hopeful becomes a successful entrepreneur (and the target of an FBI investigation) when she sets up a high-stakes, international poker game.

“Deal with him.” 72 R2 hours 20 minutes

From the 1960s to the 1980s, evangelist Jim Baker (Andrew Garfield) and his ambitious wife, Tammy Faye (Chastain) build an empire based on big-time evangelical Christianity from modest beginnings – only for the couple to find grace. Because of some all-too-human sins.

“Sometimes in life, you have to take your eyelashes off.” 66 PG-132 hours 6 minutes

A thriller set in New York City during the winter of 1981, statistically one of the most violent years in the city’s history, and focuses on the lives of an immigrant (Oscar Isaac) and his family who seek to expand their business and pursue opportunities. Trying to cash in. The widespread violence, decay, and corruption of the day catches up to them and threatens to destroy everything they have built.

"The result is never in question. Just the path you take to get there." 66 R2 hours 4 minutes

In 1931, the Bondurant brothers of Franklin County, Virginia run a multi-purpose backwoods establishment that hides their real business – bootlegging. Middle brother Forrest (Tom Hardy) is the brains of the operation; The older Howard (Jason Clarke) is powerful, and the younger Jack (Shia LaBeouf), is charming. Although the local police take action and leave the brothers alone, a violent war erupts when a sadistic lawman from Chicago arrives and tries to shut down the Bondurants’ operation.

“When the law became corrupt, outlaws became heroes.” 70 R1 hour 55 minutes

An ambitious lobbyist (Chastain) faces the powerful gun lobby in an attempt to pass gun control legislation.

“Make sure you surprise them.” 74 R2 hours 13 minutes

Aibileen Clark (Viola Davis) is a middle-aged African-American maid who has spent her life raising white children and has recently lost her only son; Minnie Jackson (Octavia Spencer) is an African-American maid who, despite her family’s money struggles and desperate need for jobs, often angers her employers; and Eugenia “Skeeter” Phelan (Emma Stone) is a young white woman who has recently returned home after graduating from college and discovers that her childhood maid has mysteriously disappeared. These three intertwining stories show how life in Jackson, Mississippi revolves around “helping”; Yet they are always kept at a certain distance on racial grounds.

“Change starts with a whisper.” 82 PG-132 hours 26 minutes

The adventures of a group of explorers who use a newly discovered wormhole to overcome the limits of human space travel and conquer the vast distances involved in an interstellar journey.

"Mankind was born on Earth. It was never meant to die here." 84 PG-132 hours 49 minutes

During a manned mission to Mars, astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon) is presumed dead after a fierce storm hits and is left behind by his crew. But Watney survives and finds himself stranded and alone on a hostile planet. With only meager supplies, he must use his ingenuity, intelligence, and spirit to survive and find a way to signal the Earth that he is alive.

Chronicles the decade-long search for al-Qaeda terrorist leader Osama bin Laden following the September 2001 attacks and his death at the hands of Navy SEAL Team 6 in May 2011.