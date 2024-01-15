Give gifts to family or run a small business

laura ceballos editor in chief He likes stories whose main character is food. She has collaborated as content manager and editor for brands such as Grupo Imagen, Canasta Rosa, Olay Interactive and Clarins. He has a social project called @foodiecuriosa where he cooks and narrates food.

The heat wave has already reached us and it even seems that summer has already arrived, but we have to look at the positive side: there is no better excuse to prepare a delicious frozen dessert that will help us cool down. And above all, gives us a good taste. Moment. Madhur: That’s right, we talked about it Creamy Oreo Cookie Pens,

I think we can all agree when we say that Oreo Cookie It’s that special touch that makes any dessert unique. It can be customized in many shapes and presentations Cheesecake with Oreo Cookies, Everyone’s Favorite Milkshake: Oreo Cookie Frappe. They’re so sweet and versatile that you can even use crushed cookies to create beautiful edible terrariums, so pretty you won’t want to eat them.

We had made these Sweet Maria Cookie Ice Creams before and they were a total success. Now we invite you to prepare this version with Oreo cookies; It is very easy to find all the necessary ingredients and I assure you that this will become your favorite recipe to satisfy your craving for sweet ice cream on summer afternoons.





Before going straight to the recipe, as we like Oreo Cookies And as we want to beat this heat, we share a list of frozen dessert ideas with this sweet treat.

Frozen Dessert Ideas with Oreo Cookies

Oreo Frozen Pie with Cream Cheese: Take your favorite no-bake cheesecake recipe and add Oreo pieces and you’re done.

Oreo Smoothie:Combine 1 cup ice with 1 cup chopped Oreo cookies, 2 cups milk and two scoops vanilla ice cream.

Yogurt Bowl with Oreos: Serve Greek yogurt in a container and cover with chocolate syrup, chopped Oreos and berries.

Oreo Popsicles: Combine 2 cups milk with 1 cup condensed milk and 1 cup Oreo cookies. Freeze and enjoy some delicious Oreo popsicles.

Quick Oreo Ice Cream: Serve with two scoops of vanilla ice cream and cover with chocolate syrup. Oreo Cookies Crushed and chopped strawberries.

Oreo Latte: Mix 2 cups milk with 1 cup Oreo cookies, 1 cup strong American coffee and chocolate syrup. Serve with lots of ice.



