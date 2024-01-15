Give gifts to family or run a small business

The heat wave has already reached us and it even seems that summer has already arrived, but we have to look at the positive side: there is no better excuse to prepare a delicious frozen dessert that will help us cool down. And above all, gives us a good taste. Moment. Madhur: That’s right, we talked about it Creamy Oreo Cookie Pens,
I think we can all agree when we say that Oreo Cookie It’s that special touch that makes any dessert unique. It can be customized in many shapes and presentations Cheesecake with Oreo Cookies, Everyone’s Favorite Milkshake: Oreo Cookie Frappe. They’re so sweet and versatile that you can even use crushed cookies to create beautiful edible terrariums, so pretty you won’t want to eat them.
We had made these Sweet Maria Cookie Ice Creams before and they were a total success. Now we invite you to prepare this version with Oreo cookies; It is very easy to find all the necessary ingredients and I assure you that this will become your favorite recipe to satisfy your craving for sweet ice cream on summer afternoons.
Before going straight to the recipe, as we like Oreo Cookies And as we want to beat this heat, we share a list of frozen dessert ideas with this sweet treat.
Frozen Dessert Ideas with Oreo Cookies
Oreo Frozen Pie with Cream Cheese: Take your favorite no-bake cheesecake recipe and add Oreo pieces and you’re done.
Oreo Smoothie:Combine 1 cup ice with 1 cup chopped Oreo cookies, 2 cups milk and two scoops vanilla ice cream.
Yogurt Bowl with Oreos: Serve Greek yogurt in a container and cover with chocolate syrup, chopped Oreos and berries.
Oreo Popsicles: Combine 2 cups milk with 1 cup condensed milk and 1 cup Oreo cookies. Freeze and enjoy some delicious Oreo popsicles.
Quick Oreo Ice Cream: Serve with two scoops of vanilla ice cream and cover with chocolate syrup. Oreo Cookies Crushed and chopped strawberries.
Oreo Latte: Mix 2 cups milk with 1 cup Oreo cookies, 1 cup strong American coffee and chocolate syrup. Serve with lots of ice.
Material
for 6 units
- 1 cup evaporated milk
- 1 cup whipping cream
- Vanilla essence one tablespoon
- 1 cup milk (you can use almond milk or other lactose-free milk)
- Oreo cookies as needed
how to make oreo pen
Difficulty: Easy
-
total time
40 M
-
Expansion
Twenty M
-
cooking
Twenty M
-
Rest
3 h 1 M
For this recipe we will need plastic bags, preferably size 7. If you do not want to make it in a bag, you can choose to prepare it in small glasses, only you will have to put a wooden stick in them so that you can eat them. As if they were lollipops.
-
Start by adding all the ingredients to a blender: evaporated milk, whipping cream and one teaspoon vanilla extract.
-
When all the ingredients are in the blender, add one cup of milk. You can choose whole, lactose-free or almond milk. It will depend on your taste.
-
Blend until the entire mixture is smooth and slightly fluffy. Once it’s ready, add the Oreo cookies (if you want, you can save six cookies to decorate your pen) and blend for 30 seconds. Try not to leave it for too long so that small pieces that will give texture and flavor to our recipe remain.
-
Once this final step is finished, begin serving. You can place one of the Oreo cookies we have reserved at the bottom of the bag (or glass). You can leave it whole or chop it, depending on your taste.
-
Divide the mixture into equal portions and serve. If you used a bag, remember to tie a knot at the top and make sure it’s tight and air-tight, so they hold a nice shape.
6.Finally, keep it in the freezer for at least three hours. and ready! Now you can enjoy your creamy, fresh and oh-so-sweet Oreo Cookie Pans.
