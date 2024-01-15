Olympus Mons The volcano which is 3 times bigger than Earth’s ‘highest’ mountain Everest and is on Mars. solar system America Himalayas United States of America Latin America China When was Mount Olympus measured and how was it formed? What NASA says about volcanoes on Mars , World

No mountain in the solar system has been able to exceed the height of this volcano on Mars. Photo: National Geographic

Mars presents phenomena that challenge our understanding of the natural world in our continuing study of the universe. is one of these the volcano Larger than Mount Everest, whose vastness astonishes scientists and hobbyists alike. with such height three times higher than Earth’s highest peakThis Martian colossus redefines the boundaries of ‘high’, but also raises questions about the geology and volcanic past of our solar system beyond what we know.

beyond HimalayaOn the vast and mysterious surface of Mars, stands a Titan that challenges the human imagination. this huge It has no rival in the solar system and is much greater than the dimensions of Everest And this K2, The existence of such geological wonders outside our planet underscores humanity’s insignificance before the vastness of the universe and highlights the importance of space exploration in our quest to understand our place in the universe.

Which volcano is three times bigger than Everest and is on Mars?

Olympus Mons, the largest volcano Everest, set a record for himself Altitude more than 21 kilometersbut also because of its base, which covers an area comparable to America, Its impressive presence on the Tharsis Plateau reflects a past marked by intense volcanic activity, free from the tectonic limitations that restrict the growth of mountains on Earth.

Height difference between Everest, Mauna Kea and Mount Olympus. Photo: Flash

When is Mount Olympus high and how was it formed?

with a height of About 25 kilometers and diameter about 600 kilometersOlympus Mons exceeds the dimensions of any terrestrial mountain, including Mauna Kea, which competes for the title even from its underwater base.

By whom was this colossus built? accumulation of lava over millions of years, without the interference of tectonic plates, which allowed it to reach its impressive size. Located in the Tharsis region, this volcano has been studied by NASA missions and has provided valuable information on the geology of Mars.

Satellite view of Mount Olympus. Photo: CNN

What other large volcanoes are there on Mars?

except for olympus monsMars is home to other giants, such as Mount Ascraeus, Pavonis Mons and Arsia Mons, which form the Tharsis volcanic complex. Each presents unique characteristics that contribute to the understanding of the volcanic landscape of Mars. These formations show that there was significant volcanic activity on Mars, possibly comparable to that of Earth in its early stages.

Some of the largest volcanoes on Mars: Olympus Mons, Tharsis Plateau, Noctis Labyrinthus, and Valles Marineris. Photo: SVS/CNN

Which other volcano has just been discovered on Mars?

Recently, researchers have identified a previously unknown volcanic structure in the region. noctis labyrinthus, led this discovery Dr. Pascal Lee, indicating the presence of a volcano which, despite being destroyed, may be as prominent as Everest. The discovery highlights the dynamic nature of Mars and its yet-to-be-explored geology.

View of a newly discovered volcano on Mars, which is further than Everest. Photo: National Geographic

What does NASA say about volcanoes on Mars?

NASA confirmed its presence through missions such as Mars Express and orbital probes Recent lava flows on Olympus Mons and indicated that volcanic activity may have occurred. This interest is due to the fascination with the dimensions of these volcanoes, in addition to what they reveal about the geological history of Mars and, possibly, about the existence of past or present life on the Red Planet.

Plan of a section of Tharsis Rise: Noctis Labyrinthus, suspected unconfirmed volcanic caldera, relict glacier and Valles Marineris, respectively. Photo: CNN/USGS

The highest mountain on Earth, which is about 2,000 meters higher than Everest, is in America.

Mauna Kea is located in the middle of Airportusa, about 2,000 meters ahead of Everest When measured from its underwater base to its summit (10,205 meters, Although the summit of Mauna Kea rises barely more than 4,200 meters above sea level, its real significance lies in its sweeping journey through the depths of the Pacific. A dormant volcano, this mountain is the result of the geological processes that shape our world, but it also stands as a pillar for astronomical observation due to its clean atmosphere and clear skies.