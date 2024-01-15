Something is happening with Julian Alvarez

One of the forwards that attracts powerful attention is Julian Alvarez, who strengthened himself by winning everything in South America since his emergence with River Plate and continued his good series of titles when he arrived at Manchester City. Added to this, The 24-year-old striker was essential for Argentina to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but something has happened to him in recent days,

After arriving from a FIFA date in March, where he also failed to score with ‘La Albiceleste’, Alvarez remained on the substitute bench Manchester City vs Arsenal in Premier League 2023-24 A fact that is absolutely striking is that Pep Guardiola had to find solutions that would allow them to break the 0-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

This adds to his negative record with Argentina, Where he has not scored a goal since the World Cup So it’s clear he’s not having a good time in general. He has not had a ball saved in the EPL (Burnley, 3-1) since January 31 and he has lost prominence for Guardiola in the Citizens’ recent matches,

After scoring and assisting in the second leg of the UCL Round of 16 against Copenhagen, the following games have been a headache for Jullien, as he played in a 1–1 draw against Liverpool and played 69 minutes without making any major impact. after this, He only came on as a substitute in the 87th minute in the Emirates FA Cup quarter-final against Newcastle (2–0) and remained on the bench against the Gunners on the day,

He only saw a few minutes during the international break The game against Costa Rica and he was no good helping to a 3-1 win , In this match he was seen with Lautaro Martínez for a few minutes, but it was okay The entry of the Inter Milan forward who sent him to the left wing to serve as a winger, something that is unusual and difficult for him,

De Bruyne, Bernardo and Foden are his competitors

During the time when Kevin De Bruyne was out due to injury, Julian Alvarez was used to dropping into the same area of ​​the field, but this has been complicated with the return of the Belgian midfielder and the interior., In addition, one of the regulars on the right wing is Bernardo Silva, who usually exchanges positions with Phil Foden to give more dynamism to the Manchester team.

It’s also important to mention that among the entrants on this day were Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish, a clear indication that Guardiola sought more imbalance on the wings to try to open up Mikel Arteta’s tight Arsenal defence. City have two games to play in the Premier League before facing Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League tie and hope the Argentine can gain confidence against Aston Villa (03/04) and Crystal Palace (06/04) .,

