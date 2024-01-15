Selena Gomez reveals her wasp waist

During this March 29, 2024 visit to New York, Selena Gomez made a notable appearance on the streets of the Big Apple.

Selena Gomez dares to wear a little black dress

The 32-year-old star appeared wearing a stunning long, tight-fitting black dress, which featured a strapless neckline adorned with XXL roses. She wore a pair of tights and a pair of black patent pumps. Just enough to highlight her silhouette and her slender legs. A fitted black dress that left no one indifferent and which surprisingly highlighted the star’s wasp waist.

After this appearance, the media just Jared Photos of the star’s look surfaced, an outfit that surprised Internet users who found Selena Gomez changed. According to him, the actress and producerOnly murders in the building, the weight must have been reduced. Thus, in the comments of media publications, we can read: “She is very thin”, “That’s it, she has become thin again” or even “She looks much thinner than a few weeks ago. Is.” Some comments were even insulting: “How is it possible for her to be fat one day and thin the next?” Internet users also accused him of using Ozempic, a drug made for diabetics, which causes significant weight loss. So, one might ask, “When will a celebrity’s weight no longer be commented on?” ,

Selena Gomez suffers from an autoimmune disease

As a reminder, Selena Gomez suffers from lupus, which is ruining her life and causing weight fluctuations. On February 16, 2023, the star talked about her physical changes: “Due to water retention, my weight starts increasing and when this does not happen, my weight starts losing. I’m a little chubby right now because I kept myself busy during the holidays. but we don’t care, , I have lupus which causes kidney problems and high blood pressure, so I am experiencing a lot of changes in my body,

Everything has been said! What if we finally left Selena Gomez alone?

