GTA VI may have unexpectedly hinted at its next trailer

GTA VI may be preparing for the arrival of its new trailer, as Rockstar has updated the playlist on YouTube

GTA VI has been named as one of the great video games of 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series, since at the moment there is nothing official regarding its arrival on PC, although it is assumed that it will do so later. Following the results of Take-Two Interactive’s latest financial report, it has been revealed that the game’s launch date may have been delayed internally. However, news of the proposal may come soon new trailer,

At least that’s what sports fans believe Rockstar has taken a very interesting step On your YouTube channel. X (Twitter) According to the GameRollGTA account, the North American firm has created a new playlist Without name or title, but where it appears Only GTA VI trailer has been revealed, Therefore, there are many who believe that Rockstar is already paving the way for Combine all materials that can be released proposal in the coming months.

Earlier today, Rockstar Games created a new playlist on YouTube. It doesn’t have a title at the moment, however, the only video inside is a GTA 6 trailer, leading me to believe that this will be the playlist that houses all the GTA 6 trailers inside. This is important because it… pic.twitter.com/8OOy89eGoS – GameRoll (@GameRollGTA) 12 February 2024

However, This is no clear indication that GTA VI will have a new trailer soonAlthough some believe that with the celebration of Valentine’s Day And because of the game’s connection to the heroes, Rockstar may be planning something special for the occasion.

GTA VI will be released when it is considered optimized for

For now, it seems that there is still a long way to go before we know the exact time when GTA VI will be launched on the market, as the CEO of Take-Two Interactive himself has said. Strauss Zelnik, referring to their intention to find the perfect adaptation of a video game before it hits the market, guaranteeing the pursuit of perfection. “We are looking for perfection, and When we feel we’ve creatively optimized, it’s time to launch“Those were his exact words.

That’s why the company boss was already aware of this No fear of possible delay in release date Regarding GTA VI, although it has not been revealed to the public, internally it seems to have been planned well before its eventual production.