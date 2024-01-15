Happiness Practices That the Smartest People Practice

we need inspiration achieve the objectives we set, Being clear about where we want to go is not enough to achieve it. it’s exactly that American communicator Mel Robbins In this postcast Where he shares tools backed by science to empower people and improve their life satisfaction. He explains, “It is mathematically impossible to reach a new destination if you don’t know where you are starting from.” “The same can be said about life.” Sometimes we know where we want to go because we know there is Happinessbut we lack the desire, And we lack motivation because we are living in a world of negativity. “When stress and anxiety overwhelm us, we can’t manage properly Negative thoughts responsible for our feeling trapped.” But it is possible. And he proposes a method.

Wise people practice to be happy: Take out a pencil and paper

Robbins suggests getting out a pencil and paper. Its proposal is to change it to 2024 best year of your lifeThe American communicator invites us to do it this way:

self reflection as a starting point, Ask yourself a question: “What have been the most important moments of the last year of your life? Over the past 12 months you have grown, changed, become wiser, and perhaps even sharpened your intuition. ” They may be aspects that refer five areas of your life: For your work, for your friendships or relationships, for your health and well-being, for your purpose in life, for what entertains you or makes you happy, etc. They may also mention things you’ve stopped doing because they weren’t healthy or didn’t make you happy. we are going Use these progressions to project yourself into the future, “Look back and write them down.”

micro actionas the next step, What you have written is your starting point, the things that you know make you happy because you have experienced it over the past twelve months. let’s go now create new goals, Robbins explains, “A goal is any desired outcome that will not be accomplished if you do not do something to bring it about.” The communicator invites us to choose one of them and ask ourselves the following questions: “What can you do in the next 5 minutes to start working on this goal? Think about the smallest possible action.” Science has shown that our success in achieving goals depends on how small our steps are. In this case, it is important to divide the goal as much as possible and It’s all about integrating into your daily routine in the easiest possible way. Do you want to spend fewer hours on your cell phone every day? Start by delaying the time you turn it on in the morning. Robbins suggests. Dedicate a few minutes every day to reviewing our purpose And choose which microaction we will practice each day.

Two keys endorsed by Harvard happiness expert

in a simple way, happiness expert and professor at Harvard Business School, arthur brooksExplains it this way: “Self-reflection transfers feelings of sadness From our reactive brain to our executive brain, where we can manage them through concrete actions. Action is what matters. there is an old joke About a man who prays to God every day to win the lottery. After many years of this prayer, he finally receives an answer from heaven: “Do me a favor,” says God. buy a ticket.” if you wish HappinessConsider why you don’t have it And getting information about how to achieve it is a good start. But if you don’t use that information, you’re not buying a ticket.”