Harry Styles is ready to start a family with his girlfriend, Canadian actress Taylor Russell, even though the two lovebirds have been dating for less than a year.

British singer who turned 30 on the 1ster Last February, he no longer wanted to attract as much media attention as he did in his twenties, even though his solo career has been successful since the breakup of his group One Direction.



Harry Styles with his girlfriend, Canadian Taylor Russell, in London.



photo from instagram



He’s been acting more and more in front of the camera since Christopher Nolan directed dunkirk,

However, the star wants to slow down and enjoy life more, sources tell DailyMail.com.

“Harry feels like he’s already lived 10 lives, but one thing’s for sure: his 30s won’t be the same as his 20s. He enjoyed all the fame that one could imagine. He is now ready for the next chapter.



Taylor Russell at the latest BAFTA Awards in London.



mega/ven



“He loves Taylor. He wants to start a family with her and this is the next step in his life.

According to DailyMail.com, Harry Styles’ net worth is estimated at US$190 million.

Over the past eight months, Harry Styles has spent most of his time at Russell’s home. The 29-year-old actress was born in Vancouver. Both stars live in two neighboring houses in the Hampstead Heath district.



Courtesy photo



Last autumn, during a heat wave in London, Harry Styles was photographed taking off his clothes before diving into a pond known as a popular meeting place for gays. A lot of ink was spilled due to this. It must be said that he has never responded to rumors regarding the ambiguity of his sexual orientation.