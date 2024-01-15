Miami cancels trip to Texas due to Yuri Perez injury

A few days before the start of the 2024 season major League Baseball Several teams are working out the final details for opening day. On the other hand, sets like miami marlins They are facing headaches due to the health of their players.

The Skip Shumaker-led squad has a negative record of 7-9 with four ties this spring training. However, what they have shown on the field might make us think that they can compete for a playoff spot again.

Although miami marlins There’s a roster with enough talent to get people talking this season. mlb, injuries can change that. As we’re less than two weeks away from the start of the regular season, teams are concerned about one of their main pitchers.

Miami Marlins announce Yuri Pérez has a right elbow problem

Correct Yuri Perez He is one of the young pitching stars on Skip Shumaker’s team’s roster. This is his last performance spring training it was before Washington Nationals It was only 14 pitches due to discomfort caused by a broken nail on his pitching finger.

After this, journalist John Heyman reported through his count in x, that the Dominican developed discomfort in his right elbow. This is how anxiety entered miami marlins And it is expected that the affected area will be assessed soon.

According to journalist sources, Yuri Perez He is scheduled to meet with Keith Meister, a leading surgeon in Texas, in the coming days. Without a doubt, giving up the team’s rotation would be a tough blow to a Miami team that is already suffering from starters’ discomfort. braxton garrett And Edward Cabrera,

as far as spring trainingThe Dominican had a 1–1 record with a 3.38 ERA and 11 strikeouts in eight innings of work.

