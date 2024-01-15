He lives in New York, but not like everyone dreams: he lives in a laundromat and pays about two thousand dollars in rent.

A twenty-eight-year-old man has converted an old unused laundry into his home. Sampson Dahl lives in a laundromat in Maspeth, Queens, New York, where he pays $1,900 a month in rent.

The artist found the laundromat on an internet forum in 2019 and immediately decided to move to it. The venue, located in Queens, has attracted the attention of social media users for its unique decor, which is due to Dahl’s work in set design for the television series.

Regarding his expenses, Sampson explains that he pays about US$120 for electricity and US$60 for internet. This space, which is a single room, has been renovated to make it more habitable. It has a kitchen, a bathroom and a high bed, which gives more space in the room. In an interview with CNBC Make It the young man said, “I think the best thing I’ve gotten from living in a laundromat is that it provides a room where a person can be without any apparent purpose. “

What’s it like to be in a laundromat in New York?

For the artist, living in a space that had been vacant for years was far more ethical than living in a new apartment in a residential area. The first time he entered a laundromat he was accompanied by his then-girlfriend, who told him the place was unpleasant. Despite that initial shock, the young man moved out the following month.

Until last year, Sampson had worked in the production of several television programs. However, the writers’ strike forced him to reconsider his career and explore more possibilities for his laundry and home. “I focused a lot on the space, so I held shows, events, and intimate meetings almost weekly,” said the creative in conversation with the program above.

