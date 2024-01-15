Homer by Manny Machado brings San Diego closer

team of San Diego Padres Reached third commitment of the 2024 season, received a visit from san francisco giants In this Petco ParkWhere Manny Machado flew the fence for the second time.

For the game on Thursday, March 28 Manny Machado from Quisquiano He had no luck in each of his offensive innings. He went 0 for 3, with a walk and a run scored.

However, the manager mike schildt He placed him as the fourth hitter and named him in the offensive order to face the rookie left-hander’s pitches, kyle harrisonThis Friday the 29th.

You may be interested in: The camera caught him by surprise: Manny Machado was upset in San Diego

Manny Machado hits a home run in San Diego

With a runner on second base and two outs on the scoreboard, Machado encountered for the first time harrison In the bottom of the first inning. He could not beat the 94.6 MPH fastball that struck him out after an unsuccessful swing.

History changed in the second chance found in the batsmen’s box. san francisco He defeated them 4×0 until the Dominican slugger reduced the gap. The star third baseman studied the opponent’s pitches very well and when he had a favorable count (2-1), harrison They gave him a solution at 83.7 MPH, which he read perfectly.

He hit the ball with such ease that he directed the ball towards left field. with that, San Diego He joined the 1×4 game. According to statcastconnection of manny machado established exhaust velocity of 104.1 mph and visited 398 feet,

Reached 140 with all his return hits while wearing the uniform of Guardian, ranking fifth all-time. He is just 23 away from equaling the franchise mark (163) Nate Colbert,

For more information about San Diego Padres, follow our official channel on WhatsApp.