Shakira performs free concert in Times Square in front of 40,000 people

A return that goes unnoticed. After a seven-year absence from music, there was a highly publicized breakup with footballer Gerard Piqué and a tax fraud caseShakira recently held a free concert in Times Square to mark the release of her new album las mujeres yes no loran (“Women Don’t Cry Anymore”).

The event, to be held in New York on Wednesday March 27, was announced just hours earlier on the singer’s Instagram account. More than 40,000 people turned up to attend the concert, which lasted for about fifteen minutes.

Several pieces against Gerard Piqué

After starting his show with the 2006 hit hips don’t lieThe 47-year-old singer sang a number of songs including the famous one from her latest album BZRP Music Session, Volume 53 – where she tells Gerard Piqué that she “changed Ferrari to Twingo and Rolex to Casio”.

The couple separated in 2022 after eleven years together and two children. From January 2023, Gerard Piqué appeared with his new partner and Shakira responded BZRP Music Session, Volume 53,

The twelfth album by the Colombian artist, las mujeres yes no loran It contains 16 titles. Many expose Gerard Piqué’s infidelity te felicito (a duet with Rau Alejandro), motonia (with Ozuna), tqg (with Karol ji) Also top notchServed as her final song about her ex-husband.

