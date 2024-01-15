In response to Maduro’s statements Petro affirmed that “there are no cowards left”.

(CNN Spanish) — Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Tuesday night in a message published on his X account, formerly Twitter, in response to his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro, who has criticized governments that do so. Don’t do it. Condemn the alleged attempted attacks against them.

“There is no cowardice left,” the president wrote, “There is potential for changing the world through deepening democracy.”

Petro also recalled that “the magic of (Hugo) Chávez was to propose democracy and change to the world.”

The president wrote his message citing a video in which Maduro attacked leftist governments for not condemning alleged attempted attacks against him, labeling them “cowardly leftists.”

The Venezuelan President referred to the alleged persecution in his statements as an “attempt” on his life. “The right-wing governments are silent (…), they are silent. The cowardly left is not able to condemn attempts at a coup, against revolution, against peace,” the President said.

Maduro’s statement came after the Colombian Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing “concern” about “recent events that took place on the occasion of the registration of some presidential candidates, especially with regard to the difficulties faced by majority areas”. Came later. The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) will register its candidates for the Venezuelan presidential elections on July 28, Corina Yorris and Vente Venezuela, among others.

In response to Colombia’s statement, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil, said this Tuesday that the Colombian Foreign Ministry took “a wrong step” and committed “an act of gross interference.”

“Venezuela has always respected the complex political processes in Colombia, even in times of violence and great division. Issuing the wrong decision, even if Secretary of State Louis G. Murillo already had accurate information, is not only an act of bad faith, but also an attempt to undermine the process of normalization of diplomatic, political and commercial relations, which has been promoted by our presidents,” Gil said this Tuesday. Co X, the former said in a publication on Twitter.