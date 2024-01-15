Israel Defense Forces raises the number of militants killed during operation at Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital to 200

israel defense forces (FDI) continue your Anti Terrorism Operation in Al Shifa Hospital Of Horoscopewhere they claim to be Downhearted About this 200 jihadis,

“About 200 terrorists have been eliminated hospital area since the beginning of the activity,” the army detailed today, which also continues its attacks in the area Al AmalBase of one of the most important hospitals khan younis (South) is now inactive.

According to a military statement, the militants attacked Israeli soldiers from “inside and outside the emergency building of Al Shifa hospital”. Civilians, patients and medical equipment were evacuated For other facilities.

In the middle of the strip, but also in the south, in the Al Amal area, the army confirmed deaths today dozens of terrorists, besides seizing weapons, explosive devices and mortar shells during raids in the area. Throughout the enclave, Israeli aircraft bombed tunnels and underground device launchers.

The war in Gaza, which began after Hamas terrorist attacksShe will be six months old next week.

According to Hamas, the conflict extends beyond 32,500 diedMore than 80% of the population, mostly women and children, are displaced and survive with extreme shortages of food and water.

Relatives of kidnapped IDF soldiers Hamas in Gaza will meet with the Israeli Prime Minister this Thursday, benjamin netanyahu, This will happen first meet Since the capture of the hostages on 7 October.

The families have called on the government to reach an agreement to guarantee the release 130 mortgage Who are in captive hands in Gaza.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu, It’s your responsibility to bring our children home“, Said neutral ornawhose son Omar NeutraThe 22-year-old was abducted on October 7 while working as a tank commander near Gaza.

“We remain silent till today at the request of the state and security forces. they scared us“, he indicated Anat Angresthostage’s mother kill anger, 21 years old. “Today we understand that as the number of days of silence increases, the number of boys returning home alive decreases.”

“Every home in Israel knows the feeling of sending a child to the army. The pride, the anxiety, the anticipation of the weekend when your son walks in the door in uniform, and us moms get a big, strong hug. And we reinvented ourselves, and we became the best cooks in the world,” she said.

“For six months, we have known that our children are suffering and we have no way to help them. “We don’t even know if they’re still alive or not, whether they’ll survive hell,” he said.

“Why does the government believe Put your heroes in last place, Are they less important than others?” He asked.

(with information from EFE)