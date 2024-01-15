OpenAI’s Sam Altman said nuclear fusion would solve the energy demands of artificial intelligence

Electricity consumption of data centers and cryptocurrencies could double in the next two years. Sam Altman proposed a solution in this regard (Reuters/Picture Image)

Due to rapid increase in energy demand Artificial Intelligence (AI) is inspiring experts and entrepreneurs to find sustainable solutions for our diets atom fusion indicated by Sam AltmanCEO of OpenAI, as the key to overcome this dilemma. The technology leader, in its commitment to innovation, has invested millions in Fusion, with recent interviews highlighting its potential to meet the huge energy needs of the next generation. aye,

“There is no way to get there without success; We need a merger,” Altman said. This position is met with skepticism by some experts who criticize the reliance on technology. Commercialization may still be decades awayArguing the need to focus on sustainable energy options already available.

“It would make much more sense to focus on what we have now and what we can do right now, rather than waiting for something that may or may not happen,” the researcher said. Alex de Vries To cnn,

AI industry We are at the crossroads of meeting unprecedentedly growing energy demand, driven by both the manufacturing of chips and hardware and the computing power needed to “train” artificial intelligence models and generate real-time responses to user queries.

The digital age has brought increased competition for inclusion aye In apps and online searches, with increasingly larger and power-consuming models. “That’s the main problem ayeBecause ‘bigger is better’ is absolutely incompatible with sustainability,” De Vries explained. Tech Times,

The quest for clean energy is being challenged by increasing global electrification, from cars to heating systems, which is increasing the demand for clean energy. figures of international energy agency It warned that electricity consumption from data centres, cryptocurrencies and AI could double over the next two years, making the sector responsible for about 2% of global electricity demand in 2022.

This scenario particularly highlights the urgency of making difficult decisions about who gets energy and how it is distributed. The United States, which is experiencing energy demand growth for the first time in nearly 15 years, said Michael Khoo Of friends of the earth To cnn,

AI consumes huge amounts of energy, causing a significant environmental problem (illustrative image infobay)

Meanwhile, companies aye highlighted its ability to address climate crisis, from predicting the weather to monitoring deforestation and melting ice. However, gains in the efficiency of artificial intelligence do not necessarily translate into reductions in power consumption, reflecting the dual profile of these technological advances, capable of contributing to both the solution and the problem of the climate crisis.

In this context of environmental urgency and the search for sustainable energy sources, the debate over the role of AI and its energy demands remains current, with technologies such as nuclear fusion offering a ray of hope, albeit distant, for an industry in continued growth. With an insatiable thirst for energy.