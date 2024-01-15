Jaime Jaquez Jr. edges Shaq in NBA dunk contest

mexican Jaime Jaquez He was eliminated in the first round of the NBA All-Star Weekend Dunk Contest, although he left some postcards that country fans and Miami Heat fans will remember.

Jacquez jumps the shake!

Jacquez jumped into competition wearing a black Miami shirt with the number eleven, Motto ‘Culture’ front and Team name in Spanish ‘The Heat’In a clear nod to Mexico, which is his country of origin and which he has decided to represent.

On his first dunk, he placed Shaquille O’Neal in front of the basket and jumped over him for a strong one-handed dunk, which drew applause from the crowd and When recognized by the judges they gave it an average of 47.4 out of 50.,

In the second round, he performed a dunk after a 360 degree move. The judges’ 46.8 almost eliminated him from the fight. Others to advance to the finals on the scheduled night.

Who won the dunk contest?

mac mcclung188 cm long base osceola magic In the G League, this Saturday sealed a feat that only claims Michael Jordan and three other players in NBA history, becoming All-Star Dunk Contest champions for the second consecutive time.

In this Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (Indiana), home of the NFL Colts, and on a spectacular LED track, McClung was crowned champion for the second year in a row and Cherry topped the finals A powerful dunk is also jumping over Shaquille O’Neal Which received maximum 50 marks from four judges.

this base He only has four NBA games of experienceOne with the Los Angeles Lakers, one with the Chicago Bulls and two with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he has already etched his name in the history of the American Basketball League.

He defeated Jaylen Brown in the finalsThe Boston Celtics superstar, who signed a five-year, $305 million contract last summer.

He reassured everyone. to the judges, Gary Payton, Mitch Richmond, Darnell HillmanFirst champion of this competition (1977), and Dominic Wilking, who won the dunk event in Indianapolis in 1985; And also for the public, who celebrated his spectacular dunks in style.