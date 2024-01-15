Vestiaire Collective launches wardrobe clearance sale with actress Jessica Chastain

Luxury item resale platform Vestiaire Collective is launching a wardrobe sale in collaboration with Oscar-winning actress and producer Jessica Chastain. In a press release, the company explained that this new partnership is part of its growth strategy in the United States.

Jessica Chastain says, “I love that Vestiaire Collective is a company with a mission that is changing the fashion industry for a more sustainable future and I’m glad these items are getting a second life.” On the occasion of the partnership with Vestiaire Collective, the actress and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart have carefully selected a series of luxury items worn by Jessica Chastain during ceremonies and red carpets, as well as in everyday moments.

These include a white Carolina Herrera dress with which the actress was seen at the premiere of the film The Good Nurse, as well as a black dress with integrated white tie by Ralph Lauren, which Jessica Chastain wore during the Tribeca Film Festival. A number of luxury brands such as Gucci, Off-White and Dries Van Noten complete the selection.

For her part, stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who has been with the manufacturer for more than 14 years, also donated cocktail dresses and everyday outfits by Altuzarra, Roger Vivier and Prada, among others.

“I love buying and selling with Vestiaire Collective and I’m excited to open my closet to fashion lovers around the world so they can wear these pieces again and fully appreciate them. ,

All profits from the sale of Jessica Chastain’s merchandise will be donated to the global organization Women for Women International, which helps women survivors of conflicts and wars.

To mark the launch of the Closet Clearance Sale, the two women co-hosted a cocktail with Vestiaire Collective’s co-founder and president, Fanny Moisant and director general of North America, a few days before the start of New York Fashion Week. Sameena Virk. Chastain and Stewart appeared in pieces from their own wardrobes — which will be available for purchase on the Vestiaire Collective e-commerce site — in order to democratize wearing previously unseen outfits.