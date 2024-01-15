Jessica Chastain and her more than 100-carat necklace cause a sensation in Milan

It’s hard to know who adorns whom! Jessica Chastain celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Italian jewelry house Damiani during an evening held in Milan this Thursday, March 14. On the occasion, the 46-year-old American actress wore an extraordinary outfit from the anniversary collection. This is the Mimosa Eternal Blue Necklace.

The website tells us, “A true miracle of nature from the Orient, the sapphire ensconced in the center catches the eye with its regal beauty of 100.19 carats and its royal blue color.” Jessica Chastain chose a long black strapless dress. A cool and elegant piece chosen according to the jewel.

green for emmy awards

The mother of Giulietta (6 years old) and Augustus (4 years old) will soon be featured in “Mother’s Instinct” directed by Frenchman Benoit Delhomme. Jessica Chastain stars alongside Anne Hathaway in this thriller based on the novel “Behind the Hate” by Barbara Abel. It should be streamed on Amazon Prime Video soon. Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo’s wife will also be in Michel Franco’s new film “Dreams” with Rupert Friend.

Jessica Chastain recently took the Emmy Awards by storm. The superstar wore a stunning green sequin dress by Gucci. Other celebrities spotted included Ayo Adebiri and Monica Bellucci.