Latest news from Houston Astros: Yordan, Pena, Urquidi

In case of Cuba AlvarezHe left the game on Friday, March 15. philadelphia phillies, He developed an allergy in his eye and had to leave the game. According to the manager of Houston Astros, joe espada, it’s absolutely fine now. It will almost certainly be in the lineup next Sunday the 17th.

More Houston Astros news

for its part, jose urquidi In recent days he felt some discomfort in his elbow. In fact, he could not attend the opening ceremony that he had planned with the team. As he said himself SwordThis Mexican right-handed player reached the camp this Saturday West Palm Beach With the same pain.

That’s why they decided jose urquidi trip to houston to see the medical team of Astros, Obviously we will have to wait for the test results, but the team’s rotation may be affected.

Exactly on the topic of pitcher, Justin Verlander Still in recovery process. The manager has already assured that he will start the season on the injured list. Currently, the veteran pitcher has spent several bullpen sessions as he tries to put his shoulder problems behind him.

About this jeremy pena He gave information about the last day. The Dominicans took many turns in a training match minor league Of Houston Astros, He walked twice and hit a homerun.

The intention is that the process of making appointments will be repeated on Sundays as well. In fact, the manager of Houston Astros He suggested it and the player agreed.

the team has a match spring training against saturday night New York Mets, jose altuve And kyle tucker They are in the lineup.

