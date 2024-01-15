Jose Altuve talks about his health and Houston options for 2024

We all remember, during the past world classic, jose altuve He suffered a serious injury to one of his fingers after being hit by a ball, due to which he was out of the game for several months.

This year, the experienced Venezuelan waiter wants, above all things, to stay healthy for as long as possible, which will be essential for the current team. Houston Astros,

Jose Altuve talks about his current situation





“I feel 100 percent, I feel great”Said altuve To the press before the Astros’ 9×1 win over the Marlins last Tuesday, March 12. ,I really want to go out. I think we have a very talented team. I like our chances this year“He continued.

You may be interested in: Jose Abreu debut: links up with Yordan at Houston rally

Furthermore, the Venezuelan player told the media how difficult the injury process was for him during 2024. “I’ve never been in that position before.”, Said. ,I had a broken thumb and (I was worried about not preparing myself, my whole body, physically). I think that’s a thing of the past. It was a tough year, but I feel good about this year“, Bigliguer insisted.

Managers who recognize the importance of having an Espada jose altuve Healthy for most seasons. “Having him healthy in the lineup every day is important for us overall. He is waiting for this. He trained very hard this offseason to prepare for another season jose altuve,Complemented the captain.

jose altuve He reaches 2,047 undisputed in the 2024 season, subtracting 953 to reach 3 thousand. He has one more year left on his current contract before the new five-year deal takes effect.

This means he would need to average about 159 hits per season over six years to reach the 3,000-hit threshold. This does not seem impossible given the sheer quality of Venezuela.

For more information follow our official WhatsApp channel