List with 45 most useful

In this guide I tell you which are the most important Google search operators and what hidden applications you will find in the most popular search engine on the Internet.

You can promote Google with the help of search operators

In this guide I am going to explain to you what is Google search operator And how you can take advantage of it in your daily life. First, I will show you a brief description of this concept that allows you to enhance searches and get more accurate results. Then, let me provide you with a list of the best commands that you can enter into the Google search box. do not miss it!

What are Google search operators?

First of all, I will provide you a brief description about What are Google search operators?, I’m not going to beat around the bush, because it’s a very simple concept. The concept of “search operator” refers to an order or formula that organizes the results that appear when performing a query on Google.

Although in the next section I will show you a list of the most relevant ones, to help you better understand the issue, I will give you an example. Imagine you want to search a website. That is, you want Google to concentrate its efforts on one site, rather than providing you with a list of results based on the entire web. In that case, just use search operator if you And specify the web on which the engine should focus. This would be expressed as:

Site:andro4all.com iPhone 15 Pro

In this case, Google will search only keywords iPhone 15 Pro On Andro4all.com website. But if you It is one of the many search operators on Google. Which are the most important?

List of Google operators to get more information from the search engine

The brief example I gave you in the previous section will help you understand better. Scope of search operators, In fact, I’ve used one of the most famous ones to explain this concept. However, there is more you should know.

It’s good to remember that search operators can be converted Your daily productivity partner, especially if Google is one of your main tools. In fact, they’re a lot like Windows keyboard shortcuts: the better you know them, the more useful they become.

Here is a table that lists the most useful operators you can use in Google:

operator name working capacity Example , Look for results that mention the exact word or phrase. Multiple keywords can be used in each sequence of citations. google pixel Or Find results related to one or another keyword. Google or Android , It works similarly to OR: Google | Android And Find results related to one keyword or another. Allows concepts to be related. Google and Android , Look for results that don’t mention a word or phrase. The script vetoes the keyword that follows it. google-pixel , Wildcard that matches a word or phrase. Google*Android , Wildcard for Google autocomplete. Google _ , Group multiple searches. (Google or Android) Site:andro4all.com Defines: Look up the definition of a word or phrase. It works in Spanish and without the colon. Defines: apple one of two definition of encina Cash: Find the latest cache of a web page. A specific URL can be specified in addition to the main domain. Cache:andro4all.com File Type: Search for specific types of files, such as PDFs. File Type: PDF Site: andro4all.com Expansion: expansion expansion. it works just like that file type, Text: PDF Site:andro4all.com if you: Search results from a particular website. Site:andro4all.com Google Connected: Search sites related to a given domain. Related:andro4all.com Topic: Find pages with a particular word in the title tag. Title:Android All titles: View pages with multiple words in the title tag. allintitle:android news inurl: Search for pages with a specific word in the URL. inurl:android allinurl: Find pages with multiple words in the URL. allinurl:android news In the lesson: Search for pages that contain a particular word in their content. Lesson:Android All text: Find pages that contain many words in their content. allintext:android news Season: View the weather of any location. It works with natural language, in Spanish and without colons. Weather:Weather in Barcelona or Barcelona, questions like It’s going to rain today one of two it will be sunny tomorrow, stock: Get stock market information for a company. It works with natural language, in Spanish and without colons. Stock: GOOG or Google Shares Map: Forces Google to show map results. You can also get more complete information by simply entering the city name. Map:New York Movies: Search for information about a movie. Movie:Toy Story In Convert one unit to another. It works with this word in Spanish In, Additionally, it is used to translate words. 100 dollars in euro Source: Search results from a particular source in Google News. Source:Andro4all Google First: Search results older than a certain date. Google before:2022-01-01 Depuse Day: Search results after a certain date. Google after:2022-01-01

Regarding search operators, you should keep the following in mind:

Those are not Google Chrome tricks or google discover, It is important to clarify: search operators are part of the functioning of the Google search engine and are Equally functional than any other browser , If you are a user of Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox or any other browser, you should know that they will work perfectly.

, If you are a user of Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox or any other browser, you should know that they will work perfectly. They can help you with other search engines, Interestingly, the search operators that Google has popularized are also available from other competitors like Microsoft Bing or DuckDuckGo.

They work on computers and mobiles, Operators are universal and you can enter them in the search on mobile and computer.

Google Search Utilities and Mini Apps

In addition to the operators you can use from the search field, you can also open certain Utilities and mini applications integrated into Google Search, What are some of the most interesting? Take a look at this list:

metronome

tuner

The calculator

wheel of Fortune

roll a dice

color picker

toss a coin

animal sounds

emoji fusion

three in a row

pac-man

minesweeper

Memory game

alone

throw a top

Google Snake*Google Translate

Some of these utilities are active Type your name in the search box, For example, if you put google snake A game similar to Nokia’s Snake is loaded at the top of the search. Another way to access hidden tools of search engines is with operators or commands. Without further ado, entering 5+5 loads the calculator.

