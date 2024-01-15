Julia Roberts’ brother Eric Roberts believes he can talk to fish. Entertainment
Julia Roberts’ brother Eric Roberts believes he can talk to fish.
The 67-year-old actor – who is brother to ‘Pretty Woman’ star Julia, 56, and father to ‘Wild Child’ actress Emma Roberts – often sings to the fish he rears in his pond and believes in inspiring others. Follow a vegetarian diet for yourself.
He said: “I’m pretty sure the fish in our pond recognize the sound of my song and come for food when they hear me. I’ll do almost anything to protect an animal, and that includes “including encouraging people not to think of animals as food.” ,
The ‘Babylon’ actor also revealed that he likes to start every day with a cup of green tea and when it comes to incorporating more vegetables into his diet, he sprinkles Rabicolo on everything, but he Admitted to enjoying the odd slice of fresh pizza.
He said, “I start every day with green tea.
“I sprinkle broccoli and cauliflower on almost anything and add mustard to most things.
“I love pizza, especially with fresh tomatoes.”
Just a few weeks ago, Eric paid tribute to Emma – who started her career on the Nickelodeon series ‘Unfabulous’ before going on to roles in ‘Scream Queens’ and ‘Holidate’ – on her 32nd birthday, where he revealed that she How proud he was of all that he had accomplished.
He told Page Six Emma’s rom-com ‘Maybe I Do’ is his “favorite” of his films to date and added that he considers the ‘Scream Queens’ actress his “precious daughter” – adding that She knows she wants to grow up to be “all that and more.”
Emma is Eric’s only child from his relationship with ex Kelly Cunningham and the actor is stepfather to two children with his wife Eliza Roberts.
