Lakers: How many times has LeBron James been held out of the playoffs?

race of Lebron James It is full of milestones and records that make it One of the most important players in NBA history But as with any athlete in different disciplines, it is impossible to always win. King he must do it more than once Watch the playoffs on television.

without moving forward, Los Angeles Lakers They fight game after game to at least keep hold of the zone this season Western Conference Play-in, Nine games left in the regular season, in gold and purple ninth place Thanks for five straight wins, but they won’t be able to rest until the end if they want to be a part of the postseason.

Over his last 20 years in the NBA (except the current one), LeBron James knows firsthand what it’s like to miss the playoffs. He knew the bitter taste early in his career as a professional cleveland cavaliers And now about the end of his career lakers,

LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Lakers, statistics and references. Eric Thayer/AP/LaPresse

NBA | LeBron James and all the times he failed to qualify for the playoffs

Cleveland Cavaliers (2003–2004)

Cleveland Cavaliers (2004–2005)

Los Angeles Lakers (2018–2019)

Los Angeles Lakers (2021–2022)

LeBron James made an unexpected decision before the playoffs

Lebron James Despite that, maintains All-Star stats 39 years, His legitimacy in the world’s best league is beyond discussion, improving players every time he takes the court. lakersBeyond the team’s irregular season.

But it doesn’t matter how much he takes care of himself and is a impeccable professional The physical condition of someone who lives for basketball is having an impact on him and his battered ankle Due to this he had to miss many matches. None of this impresses LeBron, who is more upfront about everything and explains it that way.

“I have to be smart. If I’m not healthy, or close to being healthy, it’s not good for our club. it’s not good for me” LeBron explained after missing the Lakers’ last win over the Memphis Grizzlies and the game against the Milwaukee Bucs a day earlier.

Even though he doesn’t play, LeBron James is always with the Lakers. Jay C. Hong/AP/LaPresse

“Bus be very strategic, Our health has always been the most important thing for our club. Not just for one person. but for me When it comes to injuries, take care of yourself and know your foot and ankle And we always keep a close eye on how he reacts,” King said of LeBron.

LeBron James has already missed 10 games This season and although he is impossible to miss, the Los Angeles Lakers have had a positive record in his absence (6-4).

