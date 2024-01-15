Sea of ​​Thieves: A true and complete pirate experience

Sea of ​​Thieves Developer: Rare | Designers: Greg Mayles, Mike Chapman

30th April comes sea ​​of ​​thieves To playstation 5 And its launch is a special event, because it is a game developed by Rarestudies related to xbox, Title, special for now xbox series, Xbox one And PCIt came in 2018 and became so successful that the availability of content did not stop.

By all accounts, the idea of ​​assembling a crew of up to four players to set sail across the seas in search of treasure, adventure and secrets is more than an exciting proposition. As a recurring player of the installment, I can say that this is a very special video game, it has elements that make it a unique installment.

The first thing to say is that sea ​​of ​​thieves Adventure takes priority over everything else. Although there is competition between players, it is not the main idea of ​​the title. The characters are the same, there are no better levels or equipment as all players have the same weapons and equipment, although they are very aesthetically customizable.

The essence of the game lies in our base choosing missions which vary from searching for treasures, solving mysteries and searching for the cursed skull among many other options. However, the most beautiful thing is that once we go to sea we are at the mercy of fate and there may be many changes in plans during the trip to the chosen island.

From a storm that changes our direction, an island that catches our attention and even the appearance of the Kraken or enemy ships, the unpredictability of the pirate world is the order of the day. Faced with these unexpected events, our team must make the decisions they feel are right at all times.

Depending on the number of players in our party, the size of our ship changes, as well as the difficulty of handling it. In my experience, I have always played with a complete team, which generates an advantage in adverse situations, as there are so many elements to take into account. Correct handling of the sails, heavy anchor that requires multiple players to operate, one sailor knowing the right direction while another handles the rudder and even operating the cannons and making repairs inside the ship during times of war . There are a lot of changes and they create all kinds of situations.

You don’t even need to go crazy, not everything has to be intense, because when the sea is calm and the weather is good, the experience is completely different. You can enjoy the beautiful graphics of the game, dance and play musical instruments on the bow. You can go fishing and why not, drink beer with your crew until your character gets completely drunk.

Basically, this is the closest experience to living a chapter. a piece Without knowing whether we find great peace and tranquility or someone else where intensity and conflict prevail in the experience. Playing with friends, much of the title’s charm also depends on the willingness and willingness of each of them to play the role.

sea ​​of ​​thieves It can also be played solo, but since I’ve never tried it that way, I’m not going for that type of experience. In recent times, the game has received collaborations from other franchises, such as Pirates of the Caribbean And legend of monkey islandWhich offer some very interesting missions to complete, so if you are a fan of any of them, they become a very nice addition.

game sea ​​of ​​thieves In my case, meeting with friends became an event in itself. Due to the structure of the game and how unpredictable it can be, each day becomes very long. In this way, as if attending a social event, each game session was planned in advance: “The sea moves on this day, don’t make any plans, This way, we prepared to spend a night in the world’s attractions Rare,

I don’t usually feel this sense of a social phenomenon and bias with other multiplayer titles and that’s something that’s part of that mystery. sea ​​of ​​thieves Yield. In this sense, the funniest moments I remember with friends playing online video games are in this installment. In particular, one night when we entered the expanse of Pirates of the Caribbean We join a squad of other players to fight side by side against waves of enemies for a mission. All this happened after they were at war among themselves for over an hour, until we made peace by going to their group with music.

The idea of ​​delivery is that each crew can enjoy the experience the way they want, while collecting gold, increasing their reputation, and changing the aesthetics of the ship, their character, and their pet, if they wish. Definitely, sea ​​of ​​thieves This is one of those unique games that is worth trying out if you are interested in what it has to offer. his arrival Play Station It is celebrated because it means new crews will be able to travel across its seas.