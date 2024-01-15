Justin Bieber, Ice Spice…these stars are wearing Corezien Marine Serre at the Super Bowl

It’s an evening of all excellence. Sunday February 11, 2024, the Super Bowl final, which took place in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, brought together more than 123 million American viewers. And the Courage designer, Marine Serre, put on a very nice display decorating the stars in the stand.

Courage designer Marine Serre is very popular throughout the Atlantic. She has already groomed former First Lady, Michelle Obama and singer Beyoncé in life and on stage.

The designer, specialist in “upcycling”, originally from Sainte-Ferréol (Corrèze), once again benefited from very good visibility, during a particularly scrutinized sports evening on Sunday February 11, 2024: the Kansas City Chiefs. Super Bowl Final between the San Francisco 49ers and the San Francisco 49ers.

silk shirts and sheer dresses

To find the Correzien brand, we had to look not on the field, but in the stands. Singer Justin Bieber attended the match with his wife, model Hailey Bieber.

On this occasion he wore a silk shirt labeled “All Over the Moon”. A shirt displaying the crescent moon, which has become a symbol of the French brand, which is keen to reuse and transform existing textiles to create haute-couture pieces.

A line-up of supercharged celebrities

At a short distance from the star couple was another group of celebrities. Singer Taylor Swift, who came to cheer on her partner Travis Kelce, was surrounded by one of her best friends, actress Blake Lively, and American rapper, Ice Spice.

It was the latter who appeared on the “photocall” by Marine Serre in a transparent ensemble. It was a “revived flocked knit sequined mock neck top” and matching leggings from an existing line called “Borderline”.

On stage, world star Beyoncé wears a suit by Courage designer Marine Serre

Another great ad for the designer since the Super Bowl, this year it once again broke all viewership records, with over 123 million viewers in the United States enjoying the show.

emily offret