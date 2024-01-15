Kaitlyn Dever’s mother dies after battle with cancer

Kaitlyn Dever is mourning the death of her mother, Kathy.

The 27-year-old Booksmart actress paid tribute to her late mother on Instagram on Wednesday night with pictures of her and her family.

“My mother. My life. My everything. I don’t even have the words,” she began. “You were everyone’s favorite. You’re my favorite. The sweetest in the world. I would be broken without you forever and I don’t know how I’d go on.”

“You were the greatest mother and wife anyone could ever ask for. Thank you for fighting so hard for us for so long. I am forever, forever grateful for the special times we spent with you, sweetie. Mom…it will never be enough.”

Caitlyn thanked her mother for giving her younger sisters Maddie and Jen and said the siblings and their father Tim “will always have each other”.

Concluding her post, she wrote, “I miss your smile, your sense of humor, your hugs, your kisses, your hand holding, more than anything in the world. You make everything better. My dearest, most beautiful Girl. My best girl” friend. Oh, how I love you. What a gift it is to love you. I love you forever, mom.”

The Dopesick star received condolences from his fellow castmates in the comments. Her Short Term 12 co-star Brie Larson wrote, “All the love in the world to you and your family,” while her beloved Evan Hansen co-star Ben Platt commented, “I love you so much,” and his “I’m so sorry Caitlin,” said upcoming Last of Us castmate Pedro Pascal.

In October 2020, Caitlyn revealed on Instagram that her mother had been battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer for 10 years.