La Jornada – Four people died, three of them minors, in an attack on day laborers in Caborca

Caborca, Sonora. Four people were killed, three 15-year-old boys and a 30-year-old woman, as well as seven workers injured in an armed attack by attackers on a truck carrying farm workers in Caborca, northwest of Sonora.

The Office of the Attorney General in Sonora (FGJE) confirmed the attack that occurred this Sunday afternoon, in the gap connecting the Salomon Quihuis ejidos to the Ejido Yaqui Justiciero, in the rural area of ​​Caborca, a high-crime municipality. Due to its proximity to the Mexican border with the United States, rate the northwestern region of Sonora for the transfer of illegal material.

According to the accounts of witnesses and survivors, Rancho San Francisco employees, who had finished their working day this Sunday, were returning in a van filled with 29 people when a group of hitmen armed with assault rifles attacked them. But was ambushed.

Initially, 12 farm workers were reported killed and several injured, but the FGJE, although still providing expert reports, has confirmed that at least four people lost their lives in the attack. The victims are three minors under the age of 15, whose names have been withheld, and Jessica Yesenia Trujillo Torres, 30, originally from La Huacana, Michoacán.

The driver stopped the transport and shouted at the attackers that they were field workers, causing the attack to stop. Unfortunately, four people died and seven others were injured,” the State Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.

The most seriously injured were transported in a Toyota pickup truck which tried to help the victims, but unfortunately they died on the way. Other injured daily wage laborers were taken to Kaborka General Hospital.

The Sonora Prosecutor’s Office reported that it had opened a related investigation file to clarify the circumstances under which the attack took place. Faced with this tragedy, the institutions of the Sonora Security Table indicated that they have deployed an operation in the region to search for and capture the attackers responsible for said aggression.