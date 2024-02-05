“Mobility contributes to subjective and social well-being”

David Lois, an expert in social psychology, assures that the regular use of sustainable means of transportation expands community ties, affirms mental health and reduces feelings of loneliness.

David Lois, researcher and professor of social psychology, called the conference around Let’s talk about feelings of mobilityOrganized by the Guaguas Municipal and the newspaper La Provincia/DLP, during his speech this Wednesday he emphasized that “the habitual use of sustainable means, such as the use of public transport, cycling or simply walking, contributes to the expansion “It grows rapidly, strengthens community ties, affirms mental health and reduces people’s feelings of loneliness.”

Is known mobility behavior Through the intervention of the Director General of Municipal Buses, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, through his profile on social networks; and Ana Sola, CEO of consulting firm Synesi.

Speakers, who focused on the contribution of mobility to subjective and social well-being through the development of beliefs, emotions, and behaviors, specified that “making the environment more walkable is linked to greater willingness to engage in improvement projects.” “Communities and neighbors are more satisfied with where they live.

“We have documented recent scientific findings about the psychosocial benefits associated with the use of different modes of sustainable transportation and there is a clear trend towards happiness,” David Lois stressed during his speech at the Hotel Santa Catalina. Derived from urban designs that favor individual motorized mobility, it is particularly detrimental to the autonomy of child populations, particularly school environments, and the elderly.

During his presentation, which was attended by a hundred people, many of whom were connected to the universe of mobility on the island, David Lois emphasized the need to promote public policies that reduce the physical isolation of neighborhoods, creating low-density residential monocultures. Reduce areas and promote creation. of shared public spaces. “They are undoubtedly strategies to improve the quality of urban life in environmental and public health dimensions,” he stressed.

Values ​​associated with the Metroguagua project

“We are immersed in a profound transformation, and not only in the appearance of the city, but also in the habits of people when deciding their mobility,” explained Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, director general of Municipal Guaguas, during his presentation speech for the day. , which offers the continuation of the series of meetings held in previous years dedicated to transversal mobility issues such as the pedestrianization of cities, road safety or intermodality, representing the values ​​associated with the future Metrocagua.

Following the keynote talk given by David Lois, a technical debate table was held, moderated by journalist Luis Navarro, which in addition to the speaker included the participation of Ana Sola, CEO of Cinesi, a mobility and transportation consultancy that services Provides. technical assistance to

planning the current network of lines and new connections with the arrival of Metrocagua; And with the opinion of Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, who has led the municipal transportation company with approximately 48 million customers to break all historical passenger records during 2023.

“We are at a critical moment in building loyalty and bringing people closer to the public transport they enjoy from temporary freedom of service; Our objective is that they see us as a tool with the potential to solve their transportation problems and, above all, that they understand the elements of quality in the provision of the service they use daily,” said the company’s Director General. Said during this time. presentation. Questions from attendees.







