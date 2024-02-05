15 years later, the director of this very special horror film with Megan Fox plans a sequel

It was in 2009 that Jennifer’s Body, a horror comedy starring the famous Megan Fox, was released in the cinema: after several years, it seems that its director wants to make a sequel at all costs. In any case, he is patiently waiting for the stars to align to begin his project!

jennifer’s bondi

International model and ultra-famous American star, we no longer need to introduce Megan Fox, who was also the face of Michael Bay’s first Transformers. In the 2000s, she appeared in Jennifer’s Body with Amanda Seyfried and even the still little-known Chris Pratt. the pitch? Jennifer (Mega Fox, so) is a particularly popular high school cheerleader, in contrast to her best friend Anita, who is shy and reserved: things get really out of hand when The first is the victim of a ritual, finding herself possessed by a merciless demon who drives her to disembowel, dismember, and eat high school students.

By playing with comedy, horror as well as other more tragic codes, Jennifer’s Body is a film that has gained popularity over time When he came out the press saw him as a mischievous person. In 2018, some magazines like Vox are considering as a “forgotten classic” while Bloody Disgusting called it avant-garde. , For comic book resources, This is downright a “cult” work.

The question is whether the feminist perspective is brought to the fore in the story – Jennifer is attacked by boys during a sorority after they sacrifice her – which took on another dimension after the MeToo movement in the early 2010s. However, this has been questioned to some extent by the screenwriter himself. , Diablo Cody, who recently admitted that The film was written primarily to appeal to men who liked Mega Fox, without any expectation that it would appeal to female audiences. No matter, today Jennifer’s body is “cult” and good for it.

A suit? May be one day

This same Diablo Cody was interviewed by Bloody Disguising a few days ago: Looking at the new growth of Jennifer’s body in recent years, The media asked her if she wanted to possibly make a sequel. And for now, The screenwriter directly replied in the affirmative:

Yes ! I want to make a sequel! I’m not finished with Jennifer’s body. I just need to find… well, I need a partner with people who believe in this as much as I do and right now, that hasn’t happened yet.

A clear glare of headlights that may well succeed, Their request is being widely shared by the American and international press. It remains to be seen whether Megan Fox will return to her role or not if the film is made.

