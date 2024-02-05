Hong Kong authorities demand answers over Lionel Messi’s absence from Inter Miami match

(CNN) — Repeated requests from the Hong Kong government to let Lionel Messi play in a sold-out soccer match went unanswered, a city official said, as cheers turned into boos for the Argentinian football legend.

About 40,000 fans, some of whom had paid up to $624 for tickets, packed the Hong Kong stadium in hopes of seeing the World Cup winner, but went home disappointed after Messi sat on the bench, his The club missed Inter Miami’s 4–1 victory. Over Hong Kong XI.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was heavily featured in pre-match publicity and many fans demanded a refund due to his lack of playing time. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government, which provided more than $2 million in subsidies to the match organizer, also said it was “extremely disappointed” that the star was not playing.

At a press conference on Monday, Hong Kong’s Secretary of Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung said the contract signed between the government and match organizer Tatler Xfest requires Messi to play at least 45 minutes, subject to safety and physical condition concerns. .

The government first contacted the organizer at the start of the second half of the match this Sunday, he said, when officials noticed the star was still on the bench.

According to Yang, the organizer had told the government that Messi would not play due to injuries, but they only confirmed that he would not play 10 minutes before full time.

When it became clear Messi would not play, officials urged organizers to at least spend some time with fans, Yeung said.

“So, we immediately asked them to find other solutions, such as Messi coming onto the field to interact with fans or receive the trophy. Unfortunately, it didn’t work,” Yeung said.

Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino had previously said that the decision not to field Messi due to injury was taken too late.

“We feel a little cheated”

“Messimania” took over Hong Kong with the arrival of Inter Miami on Friday as fans attacked the Major League Soccer team’s hotel. Meanwhile, the stadium reached capacity during Inter Miami’s open training the night before the match.

On Monday, a small group of fans gathered outside Inter Miami’s hotel in Hong Kong, hoping to get one last glimpse of Messi before the team left for the next stop on its preseason tour in Tokyo.

A fan Ada Kam told CNN, “We feel a little betrayed by the club because we paid, and I think most people pay, to see Messi and this was announced almost exclusively. That Messi was going to play.” Which says “Refund for Scam.”

Messi could return to China in March for friendlies against Argentina, Nigeria in Hangzhou and Ivory Coast in Beijing.