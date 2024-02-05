Unforgettable: Astronomical event that will occur in 2024 and will be repeated in 2095

On October 5, 2023, astronomy experts noticed that comet 12P/Ponce-Brookes was shining brighter than usual. the explanation? Two eruptions in less than four months, after 69 years without experiencing this consequence of solar radiation.

According to the British Astronomical Association (BAA), which is closely monitoring the comet, this caused the nucleus of the comet to become so hot that the pressure on it increased and it caused a powerful explosion.

Over the following days, the comet expanded further and developed its “unique horns,” according to Spaceweather.com. This is why it has been called the ‘devil’ comet, and not for any reason related to its risk.

Furthermore, it is the size of a small city, with an estimated diameter of 30 kilometers.

The comet is already quite famous because its orbital period is 71 years. It was officially discovered by French astronomer Jean-Louis Pons in July 1812. It was then accidentally rediscovered in 1883 by William Brooks, an American astronomer, hence its combined name, ‘Star Walk’.

On this occasion, the celestial body will be visible from April 21, 2024. On that date Ponce–Brookes will reach its perihelion, its closest point to the Sun. At that time, it will shine at its brightest point (with a magnitude of about 4.5) in Taurus, so it can be seen with the naked eye.

