Miami Open 2024 | Sinner vs Dimitrov: Schedule and where to watch the Miami Open 2024 final on TV and online in the United States and Mexico

final of miami open 2024where bulgarian Grigor DimitrovOne of the great surprises of the tournament, will face the Italian Janic SinnerBig favorite for Masters 1000 title.

World number 12 Dimitrov will return to the top-10 of the world rankings starting this Monday after playing excellent tennis on cement. miamiA final in which he will fight for his second title Masters 1,000 After that cincinnati 2017.

This was Dimitrov and Sinner’s path to the Miami final

Grigor Dimitrov

Round 64 | Grigor Dimitrov vs. Alejandro Tabillo 6-7, 7-6, 6-2

Round 32 | Grigor Dimitrov vs Yannick Hanfman 6-1 and 6-0

eighth | Grigor Dimitrov vs. Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3 and 7-6

Rooms | Carlos Alcaraz vs. Grigor Dimitrov 2-6 and 4-6

Semifinals Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-7 and 6-4

Grigor Dimitrov celebrates his victory over Alexander Zverev. Marta Lavandier/AP/LaPresse

Janic Sinner

Round 64 | Andre Vavasori vs. Jannik Sinner 3-6 and 4-6

Round 32 | Talon Grixpur vs Jannik Sinner 7-5, 5-7 and 1-6

eighth | Christopher O’Connell vs. Jannik Sinner 4-6 and 3-6

Rooms | Tomas Machak vs. Jannik Sinner 4-6 and 2-6

Semifinals Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner 1-6 and 2-6





read this also

carlos mayorga





Dimitrov vs. Sinner: schedule and where to watch

final of miami open 2024 It will be played between this Sunday 31st March Grigor Dimitrov And Janic Sinner And the programs in these countries are as follows.

United States (East): 3:00 pm

The duel can be seen on screen From Tennis Channel, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV to the United States, and on ESPN and Star+ In Latin America.