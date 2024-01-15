Michael Chirinos and his iconic goal for Honduras, which went unnoticed due to Mexico’s humiliation

Michael Chirinos scored a scandalous goal in the match between Honduras and Costa Rica. (Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Honduras left this edition of the Nations League in a decent manner, living up to its capabilities, This was the case after a 1–3 defeat against Costa Rica in the playoff match that defined CONCACAF’s final guest for the next Copa América. The end result may leave a bad taste in their mouth, but what they did was enough to dignify Catracha’s farewell to this competition.

He scored the goal of the year in all competitions and deserves to be included without a doubt among the best candidates of this competition. It was the work of Michael Chirinos after an extraordinary group play. No one noticed this because when it comes to CONCACAF the debate usually focuses on Mexico and the United States, but this comment highlights what can and sometimes does happen in other sports. It is worth paying attention to them so as not to miss such gems. ,

Well, Chirinos decided to score a historic goal that went beyond even the context of the competition: no one expected to see such a goal in an insignificant match. The forward of his country’s Olympia scored a sensational volley to defeat him. Kelor Navas, the great Tico goalkeeper, who could do nothing to stop such a missile. Then Costa Rica figured out how to recover and overturned the score to 3–1, giving them access to their sixth participation in the Copa América.

Argentina, under coach Gustavo Alfaro, who left a very good impression in Ecuador during the previous World Cup cycle, The Ticos had the last ticket left with CONCACAF for the next Copa America. They will share a group with Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay in Sector D. A complex task, no matter how you look at it, but it will be a good test for this team that even in its worst moments has achieved its objectives: the World Cup.

Honduras, for their part, are going through difficult times, but they may find some solace in this goal from Chirinos. At other historical moments, they had the ability to trouble the United States and Mexico, even fighting with Costa Rica for third place in the field during the first half of the 21st century. They lost that battle because of the tenacity of the Ticos, but their example is exactly there: renew the selection and look for new talents. In this way, Costa Rica is overcome with nostalgia for its golden generation (which won the 2014 Brazil quarterfinals).

This is an area of ​​Concacaf that has always attracted criticism. It is said that their teams do not compete at the international level. At times, the Mexican press has promoted the idea that it is the worst football field in the world. Because, in this way, it is fair that the level of El Tri is not high and this is evident when it is in high-demand tournaments. But the truth is that at least two CONCACAF teams, the United States and Costa Rica, have achieved what Mexico could not: a fifth game away from home. Furthermore, Canada currently has a better and more projected team than Mexico.

There can also be very attractive things in this area. And El Tri must learn once and for all that their progress is not tied to the scope of their competition. This is exactly what the United States has demonstrated today, several steps up. And this has been demonstrated by other teams, who are moving up or at least fighting to maintain their level. Mexico does not have that and today it will have to finish second in the region. He despised his realm so often that today he doesn’t even rule there.

