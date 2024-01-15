Motagua tasked Rubilio Castillo to salvage a cold draw at 90’+5′ against Victoria in La Ceiba.

2024-03-30



The match turned out to be almost “rotten” Motagua already Diego Vazquez. Capital team got into trouble and left the leadership at the mercy Olympiathat after the blues’ tie Ciba (2-2) first Victory can take advantage of this and if he wins he can become the sole leader life, See also: National League standings The wing team lacked enthusiasm and seemed anemic, the 20 day rest did not bode well for the men led by Diego and they remained stuck on the beach. The milkmen were better and rarely caused trouble to the residents of the capital. Motagua Starting a duel, he found the path to his goal. In the sixth minute, striker Agustín Ozmendi, after a free kick, turned on the ammunition and attacked with a header inside the area. carlos mejiaveranda of Edward Flores. However, the goal fell at a fortuitous moment as the Blues were not even close to getting the better of the duel. Victory Managed to gain possession of the ball, although it clearly did not reach the goal frame. Jonathan Rougier.

At 35′ the Lecheros got a penalty foul. ricky zapata played the ball with his hand and luis mejia He hesitated, but with the help of his assistants he gave the punishment. came to implement diego rodriguezBut Rougier performed excellently and blocked the shot. at the end of the first half luis hurtado He forgave the eagles. A hanging cross from the left reached the area and the Colombian did not redirect the Blues’ goal and made a good save. It seemed as if Rougier was being groomed as a hero, but he turned out to be complicit and condemned his goal. At the 55th minute, the South American goalkeeper wanted to go out and play and made a mistake due to harassment freelis lopez, who snatched the round and had to give a penalty. He arrived to convert it into a goal alan banegas Which did not fail and made the score 1-1. After the crab’s attack, the eagle and the crew collapsed rapidly. salomon look He became courageous. The clock was ticking and in the 65th minute the Colombian player scored. luis hurtado after a long time marcelo espinal, The coffee grower took advantage of the unknown Blue defense and finished with a shot before the goalkeeper came out.

diego vazquez Transferred to the board. They sent Puchulin into the field george serranoto the bowed one rodrigo gomez already Rubilio Castillo, He was in trouble and had to reveal everything that was in the bank. Their numbers were reduced after Victoria’s childish expulsion at the age of 69 oscar barriosAnd although he had one more man, Motagua never looked superior. Diego’s team had possession of the ball and were unsure of what to do with it. The line of five enforced by Teacher Nazar was solid and seemed unbreakable. Neither the Ozmendi, which was shipwrecked, nor the Rubilio, which was worse off on the shore, passed through. Luis Mejia was about to blow the final whistle when the Ozmendi-Rubilio connection finally came to fruition Motagua, The gunman turned and assisted the lethal Motague forward, who defined the contest at 90+5′. A sad 2-2 draw for the Blue Cyclones, who were seconds away from a painful defeat.

data sheet (2) Vijay – Edward Flores; Diego Rodriguez, Pablo Cacho, Oscar Barrios, Jose Velasquez, Angel Barrios; Alan Banegas, Marcelo Espinal, José Tobias (Eric Rodríguez, 66′), Friel López (Carlos Araujo, 81′) and Luis Hurtado (Giovanni Busso, 76′). DT: Salomon Nazar Goals: Alan Banegas 57′ (PEN), Luis Hurtado 65′. Yellow cards: Oscar Barrios (2), Alan Banegas Red card: Oscar Barrios (2). (2) Motagua – Jonathan Rougier; Kevin Alvarez (Carlos Argueta, 80′), Christopher Melendez, Luis Vega, Ricky Zapata; Edwin Maldonado, Dennis Melendez (Rodrigo Gomez, 67′), Walter Martínez, Carlos Mejía (Rubilio Castillo, 67′), Yeison Mejía (Luis Serrano, 80′); Agustín Ozmendi. Coach: Diego Vazquez (ARG) Goals: Agustin Ozmendi 6′, Rubilio Castillo 90+5′. Yellow cards: Edwin Maldonado, Jonathan Rougier, Walter Martínez, Hector Castellanos. Red card: There were none. ,

Stadium: Cebeño, La Ceiba Referee: Luis Mejia

Video: This was the critical mistake from Jonathan Rougier that cost him the goal in Victoria-Motagua in La Ceiba